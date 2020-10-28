Mail theft on campus, AlertSU reports

By Evan Peng on October 28, 2020

Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) reported a mail theft that occurred at the Peter Coutts Circle Complex on Monday between 2 and 4:30 a.m. in an alert sent on Tuesday.

The alert did not specify what or how much mail was stolen.

“At this time of the investigation, it is unknown if any ballots by mail were stolen,” wrote SUDPS spokesperson Bill Larson in a statement to The Daily.

The alert reported a 2015 white Hyundai Sonata associated with the theft. The same vehicle, which has California license plate number 7MTC339, was seen around Pearce Mitchell Place and Peter Coutts Circle on Oct. 17 between the hours of 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Aside from the vehicle, there are no other known suspect descriptions.

Contact Evan Peng at pengevan ‘at’ stanford.edu.