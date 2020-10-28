The Daily is an independent nonprofit hit hard by COVID-19.
Support our student journalism today.

Donate
Crime & Safety

Mail theft on campus, AlertSU reports

By

Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) reported a mail theft that occurred at the Peter Coutts Circle Complex on Monday between 2 and 4:30 a.m. in an alert sent on Tuesday. 

The alert did not specify what or how much mail was stolen.

“At this time of the investigation, it is unknown if any ballots by mail were stolen,” wrote SUDPS spokesperson Bill Larson in a statement to The Daily.

The alert reported a 2015 white Hyundai Sonata associated with the theft. The same vehicle, which has California license plate number 7MTC339, was seen around Pearce Mitchell Place and Peter Coutts Circle on Oct. 17 between the hours of 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Aside from the vehicle, there are no other known suspect descriptions.

Contact Evan Peng at pengevan ‘at’ stanford.edu.

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Donate

Get Our EmailsGet Our Emails

Evan Peng '22 does photo and writes sometimes. Find him on Instagram @evan.png or at pengevan 'at' stanford.edu.