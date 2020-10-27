Police Blotter: Bike theft, hit and run collision, vehicle burglary

By Jessica Zhu
This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Tuesday, Oct. 20:
- Between 5:30 a.m. and 2:35 p.m., the burglary of a vehicle occurred at Wilbur Field Garage.
Wednesday, Oct. 21:
- Between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 22, a bike was stolen from Building 212 of Rains Apartments.
Thursday, Oct. 22:
- At 2:30 a.m., a bike was stolen from Jane Stanford Way and Lasuen Mall.
Saturday, Oct. 24:
- At 5:25 a.m., a hit and run collision occurred at Stanford Avenue and Ryan Court.
Monday, Oct. 26:
- Between 4:22 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., petty theft, an act of vandalism and mail theft occurred at a residence on Peter Coutts Circle.
Contact Jessica Zhu at jesszhu ‘at’ stanford.edu.