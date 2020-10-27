The Daily is an independent nonprofit hit hard by COVID-19.
Support our student journalism today.

Donate
Crime & Safety

Police Blotter: Bike theft, hit and run collision, vehicle burglary

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.

Tuesday, Oct. 20:

  • Between 5:30 a.m. and 2:35 p.m., the burglary of a vehicle occurred at Wilbur Field Garage.

Wednesday, Oct. 21:

  • Between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 22, a bike was stolen from Building 212 of Rains Apartments.

Thursday, Oct. 22:

  • At 2:30 a.m., a bike was stolen from Jane Stanford Way and Lasuen Mall.

Saturday, Oct. 24:

  • At 5:25 a.m., a hit and run collision occurred at Stanford Avenue and Ryan Court.

Monday, Oct. 26:

  • Between 4:22 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., petty theft, an act of vandalism and mail theft occurred at a residence on Peter Coutts Circle.

Contact Jessica Zhu at jesszhu ‘at’ stanford.edu.

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Donate

Get Our EmailsGet Our Emails

Jessica Zhu ’24 is studying Political Science and minoring in History and Human Rights. She is really interested in political activism, and in her free time, she watches sunsets and makes shrinky-dink earrings.