Fellow California voters: You can still register

By Pranavi Kethanaboyina and Eli Shi on October 26, 2020

Dear California voters,

It’s not too late to register to vote in the 2020 election. Below we outline resources to help you vote and vote informedly during this historic election. Even though California’s online/mail-in deadline to register to vote has passed, you can still register with “Same-Day Voter Registration” at your local county elections office, polling place, or vote center anytime between now and Election Day. Since early voting has begun in California, all you have to do is search for one of the places mentioned above, visit that location in person, and ask for a registration form. You can vote immediately after you register. Additionally, once you’ve registered, you don’t need to register again for the next election, unless you’ve moved, changed your name, or changed your party affiliation.

Another important note: California has sent every registered voter a mail-in ballot. If you have received your mail-in ballot and still want to vote in person, you must take your mail-in ballot with you to the polls, or you will not be allowed to vote.

As interns at the Law and Policy Lab, we have created two videos for California voters — one in Spanish and one in English — which include steps to ensure your vote counts. The videos are embedded below. Alongside these videos, for a non-partisan voter guide on California elections you can check out CalMatters.

English/Inglés

Spanish/Español

Election Day is fewer than two weeks away. Make a plan to vote if you haven’t already. And if you are in California or another state that still allows voters to register, remind your family, friends and neighbors to register!

—Pranavi Kethanaboyina and Eli Shi, Law and Policy Lab Interns

Contact Pranavi Kethanaboyina at pranavi ‘at’ stanford.edu and Eli Shi at eshi2000 ‘at’ stanford.edu.

