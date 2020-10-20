Police Blotter: Sexual battery, bike theft, burglaries

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Support The Daily Select amount $50 $100 $200 $500 Other Make a monthly donation.

Get Our Emails

Digest