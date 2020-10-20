Police Blotter: Sexual battery, bike theft, burglaries

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 12 to Oct. 20 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Monday, Oct. 12
- Between 7 and 10:04 a.m., an act of sexual battery occurred at Building A of Escondido Village.
- Between 6 and 7:21 p.m., the burglary of a vehicle occurred on the 300 block of Lomita Drive.
- Between 6:55 and 7:05 p.m., the burglary of a vehicle occurred outside of Tresidder Memorial Union.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
- Between 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 4 p.m., a bike was stolen from Rains Apartments.
- Between 5 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 9 a.m., a bike was stolen from Rains Apartments.
- Between 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 11:30 a.m., a bike was stolen from Building 56 of Escondido Village.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
- At 5:15 p.m., a bike was stolen from the Casper Dining Commons.
Thursday, Oct. 15
- At 2:26 a.m., a person on Campus Drive was cited for stealing a bike.
- At 2:26 a.m., a driver was cited for driving without a license on Campus Drive.
- At 9:46 a.m., a bike was stolen from the Lokey Stem Cell Research Building.
Friday, Oct. 16
- Between 10 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 2 p.m., an attempted petty theft occurred at Building B of Escondido Village.
Sunday, Oct. 18
- Between 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 1:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from Schiff House.
Monday, Oct. 19
- Between 4 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 11:20 a.m., a bike was stolen from Studio 5 of Escondido Village.
- Between 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 9 a.m., a bike was stolen from Building 4 of Munger Graduate Residences.
- Between 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 8 a.m., a defacing with paint occurred at the Herbert Hoover Memorial Building.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
- Between 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 8 a.m., a bike was stolen from Rains Apartments.
