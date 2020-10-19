1 in 900: ‘This meeting is being recorded’

Breathe, break time. I have developed a peculiar habit over the past two weeks: Usually, break time means leaving your desk and raiding the fridge, having a quick call with your friends from home, taking a one-lap walk around The Happy Town — or maybe half a lap. For me, it was a short but sweet trip down “The Memory Lane.” Entering my room for the first time, I thought that the walls were so white as if waiting for a heartbeat to resuscitate them into dynamism and vibrancy, as if their identities were choked by the layers of pain and paint. I delicately unwrapped the picture packets, and the moments gracefully awakened from their timezones, sliding away from their satin sheets into the desolation of my empty wall. One by one, the recollection of seconds, minutes and forevers sizzled into my being, teleporting my mind to the places I used to go and the places I’ll always know. Voices familiarly echoed in unison and soared through the Californian air. Pictures of Lebanon’s wonders handcrafted my smile. Waterfalls descending their shooting star drapes to bless earth. Mountains that mothered valleys, valleys that raised forests, forests that crowned lands, lands that oversaw the jewelry of the sea, the sea that watched me as I flew away, far away — the pictures kept taunting me with an aftertaste of my exotic-perfumed years of living in Lebanon. The light of my home screen threw me back into reality’s perpetual race of time.



Now, it’s time for my second class. “Let’s pick up where we left,” one of my professors would say, but I left my heart in one of Batroun’s narrow streets (my village), scented by the freshness of lemonade. At least, my mind was still in the game as the voiceover pronounced, “This meeting is being recorded,” the sentence I’ve heard the most these past few weeks.



