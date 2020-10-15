Undergraduate senators raise alarm over webinar-style Faculty Senate

By Sam Catania on October 15, 2020

Undergraduate senators expressed concerns over the Faculty Senate’s recent decision to switch to a webinar format at their Thursday meeting. Senate Chair Micheal Brown ’22 called the decision “disgusting,” saying “it undermines any kind of rhetoric they give about caring about the student voice.”

According to Brown, the Faculty Senate cited technical concerns for their decision to eliminate student attendance at Faculty Senate meetings. Now, students can only view meetings in Zoom’s webinar mode, which does not give participants the option of having their video shown on the screen to other meeting participants.

In the past, student activists have created and used custom Zoom backgrounds to stage peaceful protests in the meetings. During spring quarter, Stanford Students for Workers’ Rights (SWR) coordinated one such protest in a Faculty Senate meeting, using purple backgrounds to endorse the continuation of pay for the University’s subcontracted workers at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They have really robust discussions about things which we’ve seen, obviously, have so many implications for us and our personal lives,” said Brown. “It is … especially alarming that when [the Faculty Senate] saw student activism, [there was] an effort to suppress it.”

Brown said he has personally attended Senate meetings to protest. He described sometimes hundreds of students showing up to Zoom meetings, all using a coordinated virtual background.

He called the Senate’s cited technical difficulties “nonsense” and said they didn’t adequately justify their change in procedure. Undergraduate Senator Alexis Mack ’22 brought up that the move could be temporary and suggested that it was initially raised in part because members of the Senate said they wanted to be able to vote more efficiently.

But Brown countered this idea, calling the reason “bulls**t,” and Mack agreed. Brown later joked about the change, saying of the members of the Faculty Senate, “y’all founded Google but y’all don’t know how to use a Google Form?”

Mack clarified her stance, saying she thought it was reasonable for students to want to access the meetings directly.

“I think that there’s a large concern that the physical structure of the Faculty Senate would most represent the virtual structure, and I think that any attempt to do that would be to attempt to include the students as much as possible,” she said.

Undergraduate Senate Parliamentarian Mià Bahr ’22 said that the current situation could allow the Senate to take actions “without students knowing,” characterizing as “scary” her impression that measures were being taken to “reduce transparency across the board” for “no reason.”

Bahr said that the Undergraduate Senate was able to vote and maintain all records through Zoom, adding that “Stanford faculty should be held to the same standard that us, as 20-year-olds are being held to.”

Assistant Director for the Office of Student Engagement Aaron Grayson, who attended the Undergraduate Senate meeting, offered to take the concerns the senators had raised back to “professional staff” to help them “pack in a little bit more administrative punch.”

The Undergraduate Senate also unanimously approved a joint resolution to implement voluntary naloxone training available to all community associates, resident assistants and Stanford affiliates. Naloxone, known colloquially as Narcan, can be used to save a person’s life if they have overdosed on an opioid. The Graduate Student Council passed the resolution on Wednesday.

The Senate unanimously approved the appointment of Sherwin Lai ’24 to the Constitutional Council. Lai was also confirmed by the Graduate Student Council.

