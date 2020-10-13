Fact check: Did Stanford tell The Daily students wouldn’t return this year? No.

By Kate Selig 2 hours ago

Stanford Missed Connections posted an anonymous message Monday night alleging that Stanford told The Daily in a statement that it was unlikely most students would return to campus during the 2020-21 academic year. Neither The Daily nor the University have any knowledge of such a message.

The post alleged that Stanford told The Daily that it’s “‘highly unlikely’ any students without ‘exceptional need’ will be allowed to reside on campus any time during the 2020-2021 academic year, and that there is no guarantee for fall 2021 either.”

The post quickly garnered over 100 likes in under an hour before being taken down by the owner of the Stanford Missed Connections page.

University spokesperson E.J. Miranda reiterated that the University still plans to bring students to campus for the winter quarter, conditions permitting: State and county public health guidance will play an important role in the University’s decision-making, he wrote.

“We look forward to welcoming frosh, sophomores and first-year transfers on campus for winter quarter in January, depending on public health conditions and requirements at the time,” he wrote.

Santa Clara County was moved into a lower tier of coronavirus risk on Tuesday, exiting the “Red Tier” and entering the “Orange Tier.” Outdoor gatherings of up to 200 people, indoor gatherings and indoor dining of up to 25% capacity or 100 people (whichever is fewer) are now permitted by the county.

However, Stanford has reversed its plans in the past, deciding mid-August that it would not bring students to campus for fall quarter as planned.

