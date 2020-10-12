1 in 900: Hoover and a bike

Setting foot outside for the first time. Where to go? What to do? The “who” wasn’t a problem, for I had already met more than half the people residing on campus, using my typical approach: “Hey! Where are you from?” From an outsider’s point of view, this introduction may sound weird. But in reality, it not only broke the ice but instead, the ice melted into a river of connectivity.



Where was I exactly? If you asked me this question 15 days ago at the entrance of EVGR A, I would’ve cracked an “I don’t know” followed by a giggle… I carried myself next to a tall cylindrical building that was only revealing the tip of its head above the haze. I couldn’t tell if the building was too scared to leave its hiding place and or if it was peeking to check its surroundings. Hoover Tower longed to pose and display its elegant architectural features, but the air quality decided otherwise. Despite the obstructed view, I couldn’t help but stare at this creation, wondering what was tucked behind the thick curtains. Since that day, Hoover goes by the name of “Buddy,” a figure of warmth and familiarity, a feeling that reminded me of my long strolls in the streets of Ashrafieh, now destroyed by the Beirut Blast.