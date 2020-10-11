Tracking COVID-19 at Stanford

By Nicole Corso, Sophie Andrews, Michelle Bao, and Arjun Ramani an hour ago

(Up-to-date as of Oct. 11 7:00 p.m. PT.) This article will be continually updated on a weekly basis. The data for this article can be found on the Stanford Open Data Portal.

Since the start of fall quarter, Stanford students, faculty, staff and postdocs have recorded a total of 39 cases, with 1 in the past week, through the University’s on-campus surveillance testing program.

The Daily is tracking the spread of COVID-19 on campus since August through Stanford’s screening program.

The data in this piece is limited to Stanford’s surveillance testing program, which includes undergraduate and graduate students living on campus, as well as faculty, staff and postdocs who visit campus. Weekly testing is mandatory for students on campus and recommended for other groups.

Students

Weekly testing increased from less than 1,000 tests a week in mid-August to close to 5,000 tests a week by early September, but has since flattened. Weekly positive tests have remained largely flat in the single digits throughout with 1 positive test last week.

The data below shows the results of Stanford’s on-campus surveillance testing for undergraduate and graduate students. Tests are facilitated by Vaden Health Center and data for student-athletes is also included. Surveillance testing is required on a weekly basis by the university.

Faculty, Staff and Postdocs

Weekly testing increased from fewer than 200 tests a week in mid-August to around 1,000 tests a week by early September and have continued to increase at rapid rate to 1,336 tests last week. Weekly positive tests have remained flat in the single digits throughout with 0 positive tests last week.

The data below shows the results of Stanford’s on-campus surveillance testing for faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars. The data also includes tests administered by the Stanford University Occupational Health Center. Surveillance testing for non-students is not required but encouraged by the university.

Students, Faculty, Staff and Postdocs Combined

Weekly testing increased from less than 1,000 tests a week in mid-August to more than 6,000 tests a week by early September and have continued to increase at a gradual rate. Weekly positive tests have remained flat in the single digits throughout with 1 positive test last week. The Stanford test positivity rate has been .12% across all weeks.

