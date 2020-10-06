Police Blotter: Bike theft, petty theft, drug paraphernalia

This report covers a selection of incidents from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
- Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., a bike was stolen from the Bass Biology Building.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
- Between 1 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 1 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building A of Escondido Village.
- Between 2:30 on Sept. 28 and 5 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building 214 of Rains Apartments.
- Between 8 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 2:30 p.m., someone was cited for bike theft and possession of burglary tools outside of Building 1 of Munger Graduate Residences.
- At 10:01 p.m. a bike was stolen on the 500 block of Jane Stanford Way.
Thursday, Oct. 1
- Between Sept. 15 and 11:40 a.m., a vehicle parked in the Wilbur Field Garage was burglarized.
Friday, Oct. 2
- Between 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 2:30 p.m., there was a burglary on the School of Medicine Central Loading Dock.
Sunday, Oct. 4
- At 7:19 a.m., there was a reported petty theft and possession of a controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on El Camino Real near College Ave.
Monday, Oct. 5
- Between 3 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 4 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building B of Escondido Village.
- Between 9 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 6:15 p.m., a bike was stolen outside of Jack McDonald Hall.
Contact Tammer Bagdasarian at tbag ‘at’ stanford.edu.