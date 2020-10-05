The feeling of home

Everything went through my mind like a nightmare. Healing this open wound started with cleaning Beirut’s streets — with rebuilding destroyed homes, preparing hot meals, and packing necessity boxes. Healing became about finding refuge in a place you never expected, in a place that stretches its arms out and carries your burdens. I survived the blast, and I am eternally grateful for the chance to glimpse into my future — a future that is so far, yet so close to home. Moving in … well, as you would expect, was not a piece of cake, especially because my parents could not travel with me due to their canceled visa appointments. But, oh well — a semi-broken back later, it was all worth it.



As I unpacked the piles that smelled of the sweet scent of my house, I was reminded that home is a feeling that can exist in any place. I sat on my chair, spinning round and round, mimicking the whirlwind of my thoughts and feelings. Taking in the newness and the magic of this place, I felt a Stanford tree being planted in my heart, right next to my cedar.



