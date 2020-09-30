Future report: Congress in 2030

Satire by Mark Huerta 2 hours ago

Hark! I am from the future and bring forth tidings of information. This week I seek to inform you, dear reader, of the state of our Congress in the year 2030.

The Congress will look unrecognizable to you, reader from 2020. After a major scandal in 2022 discredited all politicians at all levels of both the Democratic and Republican Parties, America’s party system fragmented, and now there are eight parties with seats in the House of Representatives.

The Kennels, Cockfighters and Clubs Party (124 seats in the House currently), a broadly center-right party which represents the interests of the business community, are known for their sharp suits and statesmanlike demeanor on the floor. Their charismatic leader, Michael Vick, is seen as the front runner in the 2032 presidential election. This is unsurprising to pundits given that Speaker Vick leads the largest party in Congress and has cobbled together moderate coalitions in the Congress to reform health care and Social Security, and increase environmental protections. Speaker Vick can also pander to his base, notably by leading the charge on legalizing bullfighting and lifting restrictions on strip club activity. The party, usually shortened to KCC, is popular among moderate suburban voters, especially in South Florida and Virginia Beach. However, they are looking to increase their appeal among city dwellers in the next election with comprehensive policies on universal urban Wi-Fi. They are far and away the most serious party in the House, explaining much of their success.

The Google Party (87 seats), America’s main center-left party in 2030, is led by Sergey Brin and receives all their financing from the Google Corporation. They combine advocacy for Google’s control of the economy with a general opposition to evil. All members of their congressional caucus wear tortoise shell glasses and tight-fitting untucked dress shirts to debates on the floor. Their main base of support is in the San Francisco Bay Area, although they are growing in strength in Denver and Seattle.

After a dispute with a homeowners’ association in Naples, Florida, a trustafarian yachtsman, Dunmore Whitfield III, started a political party called Boat Folk (47 seats) in 2026. The party is centrist in nature and immediately struck a chord with America’s yachting and sailing communities. Congressman Whitfield and his crew always wear rolled up trousers and Sperry Top Siders without socks on the House floor, attracting the ire of the other members’ noses. The party is strong where boaters are abundant: Florida, South Carolina, Long Island, Rhode Island and many more waterfront areas.

Rollback! (44 seats), originally founded in 2024 as 5G Rollback!, is a party that sits on the right of the chamber. They were originally formed to oppose further 5G construction in the United States and to roll back the existing construction. Today, they advocate the general rollback of everything. Their party platform talks about a return to silent films and the rollback of Social Security, among other things. They are quite strong in New Mexico and Arkansas, winning all the seats in the latter state in 2028. At their party convention, always held in Orlando, they play reverse roller derby just to show their commitment to rolling everything back. Jeb Bush came out of retirement to lead the party after he was found to be the only politician not implicated in the major scandal of 2022. He reinvented himself during his political wilderness years; he is rarely seen without sunglasses and went from being a bland centrist to a passionate ideologue. He will likely be the strongest challenger on Speaker Vick’s right in 2032.

The Libertarian Party (34 seats) has become a minor force in American politics. The party has increased its seat count in every election since 2022. Their leader, Elon Musk, is known for frequently engaging with a marijuana cigarette on the floor of Congress. He never wears a tie to the sessions, much to the ire of other members. They are the leading party in Texas and rural Colorado, and are looking to break the Google Party’s stranglehold on Northern California.

America’s Communist Party (20 seats) managed to weather the political storms of the 2020s. They have a strong base of support, particularly in Queens, Brooklyn, Massachusetts and Oregon. Their leader, Chairman Patel, a mustachioed trade unionist, is quite charismatic. As Sergey Brin is ineligible to run for president in 2032 (he was born in an actual Communist country), Chairman Patel is expected to be the leading candidate of the left in the upcoming presidential election. The comrades want to nationalize everything, especially America’s freight rail lines, and are also known for wearing oversized red polo shirts in the House chamber.

The Party of God (17 seats), a personality cult led by Kanye West, is focused on making America more Jesus-like and ensuring that all combat troops are equipped with Yeezys. They are very strong in Wyoming and Chicagoland. As their leader prepares for yet another presidential bid in 2032, it remains to be seen if West can expand his support outside of traditional Party of God supporters. The party is quite eclectic in its policy positions, just as Congressman West is quite an eclectic man.

Orange County Over Everything (8 seats) advocates for the overthrow of the United States government and its replacement with the Orange County Council. The party holds all the congressional seats in Orange County, and there is a reliable pipeline of Real Housewives who become OCOE candidates and Congresspeople.

Fear not, citizens of 2020, for Americans have a diverse menu of political options in the future. Now I must return to the future to find out what happens next. Huzzah!

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.

Contact Mark Huerta at huertam 'at' stanford.edu