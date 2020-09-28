Roxy Sass: Normalize horny tweets

By Roxy Sass on September 28, 2020

Name 1 good thing being horny has done for you. I’ll wait — stop being horny. find jesus (@stopthehorny) September 1, 2020

It’s no secret that the ongoing pandemic has forced us to get ~creative~ when it comes to fulfilling our sexual needs. Two weeks after California’s lockdown began, I scrolled upon a bunch of articles explaining our quarantine-derived horniness. Articles such as “Why Am I Horny During Coronavirus? Experts Weigh In” and “Coronavirus and your libido” seemed to suggest that all the horny tweets on my timeline weren’t just an individual phase or stroke of misfortune, it was a phenomenon.

As of late, to my shock and dismay, my followers on Instagram have been sharing anti-horny memes. Similarly, my Twitter mutuals seem to be hitting each other with the classic “Go to horny jail” card. In light of this, I have found myself asking a question that Hillary Clinton once asked: What happened?

I thought we had learned to stop policing people’s sexual expression and while the meme might not seem as serious as I am making it out to be, memes, in many ways, reflect our popular culture.

The next time I open Twitter, I want to see my timeline stop bonking me, telling me to go to horny jail and see more (not less) horny tweets. Normalize horny tweets! It’s only after we normalize horny tweets that we’ll be able to defeat our real common enemy: iFunny users.

i’ve moved past quarantine horny i don’t want sex i want to fist fight — giabuchi lastrassi (@jaboukie) May 4, 2020

