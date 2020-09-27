Weekend Roundup email newsletter: Sept. 27 edition

Welcome to Week 3 of fall quarter. Here are some highlights from The Daily’s coverage over the past week, as well as a look ahead.

Over 100 Stanford faculty signed an open letter calling for the Faculty Senate to discuss the relationship between the Hoover Institution and Stanford launched by comparative literature professor David Palumbo-Liu. At Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting, faculty members expressed disappointment at University leaders for reprimanding the authors of another open letter, which denounced the controversial stances of Scott Atlas — a senior fellow at Stanford’s conservative Hoover Institution and White House coronavirus adviser — on COVID-19.



Provost Persis Drell expressed interest in creating a forum for faculty to express concerns, although she maintained that the letter was a violation of University policy for inappropriate use of an academic council email list.



More than 100 Stanford affiliates released the open letter two weeks ago denouncing Atlas’ statements, and countering them with a list of statements supported by the “preponderance of data.” An attorney representing Atlas threatened to file a defamation lawsuit against the letter’s signatories.

Stanford students and faculty who interacted with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her work commemorated her as generous and caring, commended her fierce passion for gender justice and expressed concern about the implications of a vacancy on the Supreme Court.



Ginsburg, who was a Center for Advanced Studies in Behavioral Sciences fellow in the late 1970s, visited Stanford on multiple occasions. In September 2013, Ginsburg spent Constitution Day at the University, where she gave a lecture titled “Some Highlights of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2012-2013 Term.”



In 2017, Ginsburg delivered a lecture at Memorial Church about leading a meaningful life. In her lecture, she discussed critical legal cases regarding gender equality and shared advice on entering the legal field. To Ginsburg, the mark of a meaningful life was “living not for oneself, but for one’s community.”

On Thursday, the Pac-12 CEO Group announced that multiple sports have been cleared to return to play based on updated recommendations from the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee. This announcement reverses a prior decision to postpone all Pac-12 athletic competition until 2021.



Pac-12 football is now slated to begin on Nov. 6, with teams competing in a seven-game, conference-only season. Santa Clara County restrictions currently do not allow for athletic practices or competition, but Stanford has been in talks with the county about what health and safety protocols are needed to restart practices, according to Stanford Director of Athletics Bernard Muir in a press release.



In the same announcement, the Pac-12 also said that men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, women’s gymnastics and men’s and women’s swimming and diving have been approved to return. Men’s and women’s basketball are slated to begin on Nov. 25, while start dates for the other sports have not yet been determined.

Here’s what else is happening:

If you have time today, check out one of our editors’ picks:

By Hannah Jeoung