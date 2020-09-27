We're recruiting! All students are welcome, regardless of experience and time commitment. Click to learn more and sign up now!
Weekend Roundup email newsletter: Sept. 27 edition

Welcome to Week 3 of fall quarter. Here are some highlights from The Daily’s coverage over the past week, as well as a look ahead.
 
Entrance to the David & Joan Traitel Building of the Hoover Institution on Stanford's campus
 
Faculty Senate debates criticism of open letter about Scott Atlas
Over 100 Stanford faculty signed an open letter calling for the Faculty Senate to discuss the relationship between the Hoover Institution and Stanford launched by comparative literature professor David Palumbo-Liu. At Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting, faculty members expressed disappointment at University leaders for reprimanding the authors of another open letter, which denounced the controversial stances of Scott Atlas — a senior fellow at Stanford’s conservative Hoover Institution and White House coronavirus adviser — on COVID-19.

Provost Persis Drell expressed interest in creating a forum for faculty to express concerns, although she maintained that the letter was a violation of University policy for inappropriate use of an academic council email list.

More than 100 Stanford affiliates released the open letter two weeks ago denouncing Atlas’ statements, and countering them with a list of statements supported by the “preponderance of data.” An attorney representing Atlas threatened to file a defamation lawsuit against the letter’s signatories.
 
Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at a podium at Stanford.
 
Students, professors mourn Ginsburg’s death, raise concerns about future of the Court
Stanford students and faculty who interacted with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her work commemorated her as generous and caring, commended her fierce passion for gender justice and expressed concern about the implications of a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Ginsburg, who was a Center for Advanced Studies in Behavioral Sciences fellow in the late 1970s, visited Stanford on multiple occasions. In September 2013, Ginsburg spent Constitution Day at the University, where she gave a lecture titled “Some Highlights of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2012-2013 Term.”

In 2017, Ginsburg delivered a lecture at Memorial Church about leading a meaningful life. In her lecture, she discussed critical legal cases regarding gender equality and shared advice on entering the legal field. To Ginsburg, the mark of a meaningful life was “living not for oneself, but for one’s community.”
 
The Stanford football team runs out onto the field at the start of a game.
 
Pac-12 cleared to return
On Thursday, the Pac-12 CEO Group announced that multiple sports have been cleared to return to play based on updated recommendations from the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee. This announcement reverses a prior decision to postpone all Pac-12 athletic competition until 2021.

Pac-12 football is now slated to begin on Nov. 6, with teams competing in a seven-game, conference-only season. Santa Clara County restrictions currently do not allow for athletic practices or competition, but Stanford has been in talks with the county about what health and safety protocols are needed to restart practices, according to Stanford Director of Athletics Bernard Muir in a press release.

In the same announcement, the Pac-12 also said that men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, women’s gymnastics and men’s and women’s swimming and diving have been approved to return. Men’s and women’s basketball are slated to begin on Nov. 25, while start dates for the other sports have not yet been determined.
 
Here’s what else is happening:
 
Graph showing the increase in cumulative positive COVID-19 test results at Stanford
 
  • The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined Stanford economics lecturer Alex Gould J.D. ’00 more than $700,000 after he allegedly misappropriated funds from a venture capital fund that he advised.

  • Graduate students residing at Escondido Village Graduate Residences have experienced problems with voter registration, changing their address, mail delivery and address validity for insurance and legal documentation.

  • The University revised the sexual violence reporting policy found in the Campus Compact to offer amnesty for all survivors of and witnesses to sexual violence, following criticisms of the original policy by survivors and campus advocates.

  • Despite calls from dozens of Stanford affiliates for Santa Clara County to conduct a review of educational institutions’ sexual violence policies, the county voted instead to have county offices take the next two months to determine the scope of what such a review would look like.

  • The Daily began tracking COVID cases and tests at Stanford including cases for Stanford affiliates over the summer and tests and cases for students on campus this fall.

  • Men’s basketball secured its first five-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class with the commitment of Harrison Ingram last week.

    		•
    If you have time today, check out one of our editors’ picks:
     
    Loren Allred standing in front of a ferris wheel and other amusement rides
     
    In Sports, Jibriel Taha highlights notable NFL Week 2 performances from former Cardinal. In Satire, Lorenzo Del Rosario reports on a new student organization dedicated to ending the use of the word “unprecedented.” In Arts & Life, Olivia Popp previews Frameline 44, the San Francisco-based LGBTQ+ film festival, and Ron Rocky Coloma interviews Loren Allred, who sang on the soundtrack of “The Greatest Showman.” In The Grind, Zohar Levy shares her summer research on the migration of Jewish refugees from Europe to Mexico during and after the Second World War and pays respect to the six million and the one. In Opinions, Mikayla Tillery discusses what justice looks like in the wake of the Breonna Taylor ruling, Tilly Griffiths reflects on disability community advocacy at Stanford and Michelle Hull meditates on what it means to know love in her Beyond Sex Ed column.

    Off the page, from a Satire-Video collaboration, six tips to improve any Zoom call.
     
    CARTOON OF THE WEEK
    By Hannah Jeoung
     
    Failing COVID-19 with class: They said to flatten the curve ... so we did.

    That’s all for this roundup. Although The Daily is suspending its print edition, we’ll continue to bring you everything you need to know through our email newsletters and our website, stanforddaily.com.
     
     
