Weekend Roundup email newsletter: Sept. 27 edition

Over 100 Stanford faculty signed an open letter calling for the Faculty Senate to discuss the relationship between the Hoover Institution and Stanford launched by comparative literature professor David Palumbo-Liu. At Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting, faculty members expressed disappointment at University leaders for reprimanding the authors of another open letter, which denounced the controversial stances of Scott Atlas — a senior fellow at Stanford’s conservative Hoover Institution and White House coronavirus adviser — on COVID-19.
Provost Persis Drell expressed interest in creating a forum for faculty to express concerns, although she maintained that the letter was a violation of University policy for inappropriate use of an academic council email list.
Stanford students and faculty who interacted with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her work commemorated her as generous and caring, commended her fierce passion for gender justice and expressed concern about the implications of a vacancy on the Supreme Court.
In 2017, Ginsburg delivered a lecture at Memorial Church about leading a meaningful life. In her lecture, she discussed critical legal cases regarding gender equality and shared advice on entering the legal field. To Ginsburg, the mark of a meaningful life was “living not for oneself, but for one’s community.”
Pac-12 football is now slated to begin on Nov. 6, with teams competing in a seven-game, conference-only season. Santa Clara County restrictions currently do not allow for athletic practices or competition, but Stanford has been in talks with the county about what health and safety protocols are needed to restart practices, according to Stanford Director of Athletics Bernard Muir in a press release.
In the same announcement, the Pac-12 also said that men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, women’s gymnastics and men’s and women’s swimming and diving have been approved to return. Men’s and women’s basketball are slated to begin on Nov. 25, while start dates for the other sports have not yet been determined.
Graduate students residing at Escondido Village Graduate Residences have experienced problems with voter registration, changing their address, mail delivery and address validity for insurance and legal documentation.
The University revised the sexual violence reporting policy found in the Campus Compact to offer amnesty for all survivors of and witnesses to sexual violence, following criticisms of the original policy by survivors and campus advocates.
Despite calls from dozens of Stanford affiliates for Santa Clara County to conduct a review of educational institutions’ sexual violence policies, the county voted instead to have county offices take the next two months to determine the scope of what such a review would look like.
Although The Daily is suspending its print edition, we'll continue to bring you everything you need to know through our email newsletters and our website, stanforddaily.com.