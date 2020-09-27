BOSP announces photo contest winners

By Bing Overseas Studies Program 17 minutes ago

Bing Overseas Studies Program (BOSP) announced the winners and honorable mentions of their 2019-20 Photo Contest. Over 180 photo submissions were received from undergraduate students who have studied at BOSP Quarter Length Programs (including Australia, Berlin, Cape Town, Florence, Kyoto, Madrid, New York, Oxford, Paris and Santiago) and Overseas Seminars.

The photo submissions were received in five categories: Academic Pursuit, Bing Trips, Culture, Customs and Traditions, Photo Favorite and Urban & Natural World.

“Our annual photo contest is a great visual documentation of student experiences on our programs,” said Adrian Doyle, BOSP Associate Director of Student and Academic Services. “Many of the photos we receive are of beautiful landscapes which display the physical journeys our students take; but more important than the beautiful images are the transformative experiences they represent. The photos are a great reminder of the diverse paths our students walk as they become global citizens at Stanford.”

Check back here for the winning photos from each category over the course of this week.

Text provided by Administrative Coordinator Sue Mathai.

Winner of the Academic Pursuit category: “Creative Bonding” by Therese Santiago during the summer 2018-19 Australia Seminar.

Honorable Mention of the Academic Pursuit category: “Australia through Art” by Therese Santiago in the summer 2018-19 Australia Seminar.