Police Blotter: Hit and run collision, bike theft, property defacement

This report covers a selection of incidents from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
- Between 6:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., a hit and run collision occurred on Escondido Road outside Wilbur Hall.
- Between 8:30 a.m. and 5:40 p.m., a bike was stolen from Lathrop Library.
Thursday, Sept. 17
- Between 11 a.m. on Sept. 15 and 6 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building D of Escondido Village.
Friday, Sept. 18
- Between 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 8 a.m., a bike was stolen from Rains Apartments.
- Between 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 11:40 a.m., a bike was stolen from Studio 3 of Escondido Village.
Monday, Sept. 21
- Between 8 p.m., on Sept. 20 and 7:15 a.m., a bike was stolen from East House.
- At 11:15 a.m., property was defaced near the corner of Arguello Way and Crothers Way.
- At 12:50 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building 82 of Escondido Village.
