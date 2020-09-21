5-star Harrison Ingram joins men’s hoops as second Class of 2021 commit

By Savanna Stewart 2 hours ago

After adding consensus five-star prospect Ziaire Williams to its program earlier this year, Stanford men’s basketball has now snagged another with the commitment of Harrison Ingram last week. Ingram, the first five-star to commit to Stanford’s 2021 recruiting class, announced his decision to join the Cardinal in a post on his personal Instagram page on Friday. He chose the Farm over a number of other schools, including North Carolina and Michigan.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Ingram is among the best basketball players in his class, coming in at No. 11 in the nation and No. 1 in his home state of Texas. Among the ESPN Top 100, Ingram claims the No. 16 spot.

The 6-foot-6-inch forward will come to Stanford from St. Mark’s School of Texas, a prestigious, private all-boys college preparatory in Dallas. Ty Montgomery ’15, who now plays for the New Orleans Saints, also attended St. Mark’s before having a decorated career in Stanford Stadium.

Competing on the Adidas Gauntlet during the spring and summer of 2019, Ingram tallied an average of 11.8 points and 3.2 assists for the YGC36 program.

Ingram’s commitment to the Cardinal men’s basketball program comes almost five months after four-star guard Isa Silva became Stanford’s first Class of 2021 commit. Like Ingram, Silva is regarded as one of the most talented players in the class, coming in at the No. 50 spot in the ESPN 100; Silva has repeatedly received praise for his creative passing game, on-court vision and scoring abilities.

Ingram, who cited the opportunity to have an immediate impact at Stanford as one of the reasons behind his decision, also expressed the importance of his desire to play alongside Silva. The former described Silva as “unselfish” and one of the “very best playmakers in high school basketball,” according to ESPN.

Together, the duo is just the start of what is expected to be another highly touted Stanford recruiting class. The previous Class of 2020 made headlines as the best in the Pac-12 conference and among the 15 top groups in the nation — featuring Williams, guards Michael O’Connell and Noah Taitz and forwards Max Murrell and Brandon Angel.

Contact Savanna Stewart at savnstew ‘at’ stanford.edu.