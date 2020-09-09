[copy nw] Firefighters respond to fire in Beckman Center basement

By Michael Espinosa on September 9, 2020

The Palo Alto Fire Department responded to an electrical fire in the basement of the Beckman Center, which was believed to be associated with a power outage on Monday. According to an emergency alert posted at 12:30 p.m., the outage began late Monday morning and affected the Graduate School of Business, Schwab Residential Center, Paul Allen Center, Gates Computer Science Building, Beckman Center and RAF2, a School of Medicine facility.

Shane Yarbrough, battalion chief of the Palo Alto Fire Department, told The Daily that only the Beckman Center’s “high voltage electrical room where the fire took place was damaged.”

A later alert posted at 4:47 p.m. stated that most buildings had their power restored, except for the Beckman Center, where the fire took place. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Georgia Rosenberg contributed reporting.

Contact Michael Espinosa at mesp2021 ‘at’ stanford.edu.