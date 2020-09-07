Water main break on Jane Stanford Way, alert reports

By Georgia Rosenberg on September 7, 2020

A water main break occurred on the 500 block of Jane Stanford Way, according to a Sunday AlertSU report from the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS). The alert said that SUDPS was dispatched to the break at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, and that Jane Stanford Way would be closed between Lasuen Mall and Memorial Auditorium.

A University spokesperson told The Daily that the break “was part of our irrigation water system, which was temporarily interrupted.” The spokesperson said that the break was immediately contained and explained that the irrigation system “is separate from the campus potable water system, which was not impacted and remains in service.”

The alert advised people to “avoid the area if possible” and said that Marguerite buses in the area would be redirected. The water department estimates “repairs may take 1-2 days.”

The Daily has reached out to the Palo Alto Fire Department, which is responsible for water shutoffs and related impacts at Stanford, for comment on the nature of the break and associated risks.

This article has been updated to include information from a University spokesperson.

Contact Georgia Rosenberg at georgiar ‘at’ stanford.edu.