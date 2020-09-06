Vehicle burglarized near Bing Concert Hall, alert reports

By Michael Espinosa on September 6, 2020

An AlertSU notice was sent on Saturday evening, reporting a vehicle burglary earlier in the day.

At approximately 1:20 p.m., “an unknown suspect broke a window to gain access to the vehicle and stole a purse,” the alert states. The burglary took place on the 300 block of Lasuen Street, where Frost Amphitheater and Bing Concert Hall are located. The suspect vehicle is “a newer model gray Ford Mustang with dark tinted windows.”

The alert comes after more than a dozen previous vehicle burglaries have already been reported to the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) since July 28.

SUDPS spokesperson Bill Larson wrote to The Daily earlier that, in response to the increase in vehicle burglaries and theft, SUDPS has posted signs in “various parking locations on campus encouraging the removal of property (valuables) from the vehicle, locking of doors and to report suspicious activity.”

SUDPS has also “increased patrols of the parking lots and parking structures on campus day and night by our deputies and security personnel.”

Contact Michael Espinosa at mesp2021 ‘at’ stanford.edu.