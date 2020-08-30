Several unlocked vehicles robbed in late July, August, AlertSU reports

By Evan Cheng on August 30, 2020

Several burglaries and thefts from unlocked vehicles have been reported to the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) since late July, according to an AlertSU sent on Thursday.

This notice contains the details of crimes reported from Aug. 14 through Thursday but makes reference to crimes reported in two other AlertSUs, which were published earlier in August with details of crimes reported from July 28 through Aug. 14.

Together, the three reports describe 17 vehicle burglaries that have taken place since July 28, in addition to several other vehicle-related incidents, including five vehicle thefts and the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

The decision to send the most recent AlertSU stemmed from an increase in vehicle burglaries, SUDPS spokesperson Bill Larson wrote to The Daily.

Larson added that in response to the increase, SUDPS has posted signs in “various parking locations on campus encouraging the removal of property (valuables) from the vehicle, locking of doors and to report suspicious activity.”

SUDPS has also “increased patrols of the parking lots and parking structures on campus day and night by our deputies and security personnel.”

Apart from two incidents that occurred between July 28 and Aug. 11, the three AlertSUs did not contain suspect information. The two suspect vehicles were described as a black Nissan Rogue SUV and a red Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV.

The alert urges those with information to call SUDPS at (650) 329-2413 and those who observe suspicious behavior to call 911. Examples of suspicious behavior include individuals loitering around vehicles, looking underneath or into vehicles, trying door handles and lying underneath parked vehicles, as well as activated car alarms, according to the alert.

Contact Evan Cheng at evcheng ‘at’ stanford.edu.