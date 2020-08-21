The Daily stands in solidarity with the Black community. Read our editors’ statement.
News

How 3 incoming frosh have spent their time in quarantine

By

With COVID-19 drastically changing the lifestyles of communities worldwide, students have also had to adapt in their own ways. While these changes have come with downsides, such as many memorable in-person events being canceled, many are using their time in quarantine to pursue various passion projects, personal endeavours and newfound hobbies.

Click the images below to view the stories of three incoming frosh and how they are each making their most of this year’s circumstances. 

Kyle Lambert
Audrey Pe
Iris Fu

Contact Justine Ha at justinemha ‘at’ gmail.com.

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.


Get Our EmailsDigest

Justine Ha is a high school student writing as part of The Daily’s Summer Journalism Workshop.