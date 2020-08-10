Republican representatives Yoho and Williams champion anti-sexist behavior

Satire by Sonali Muthukrishnan 2 hours ago

On Thursday, July 23, Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) responded to sexist language from his fellow representative, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). In a speech, on the Congressional floor, Ocasio-Cortez used the sexist slur “f***ing b***h.” Many of Ocasio-Cortez’s colleagues were ashamed of her use of this misogynistic term, but no one was more outspoken than Yoho.

“Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I’m very cognizant of my language,” Yoho said. “I believe strongly in lifting up women. My colleague should know better than to use this slur so casually — her actions have shown the prevalence of sexist culture in America. This incident truly shows why women should not be politicians; they should be in the kitchen.”

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) joined in to support Yoho. He stated that the language Ocasio-Cortez employed on the Congress floor was offensive and immature.

“As a powerful man in Congress, it is my job to tell women what is right and wrong,” Williams said. “Ocasio-Cortez did something wrong, and she should be punished for that. She is a fully grown woman, acting like a child. She is a disgrace to her gender. For once, she should listen to the big men speaking and be quiet. ”

Williams and Yoho both believe that the Congresswoman should be harshly punished for her language. They pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez should follow the example of President Trump for acceptable language toward and treatment of women.

“He is an exemplary model of respectful and intelligent behavior,” Yoho said.

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.

