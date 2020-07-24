Frankly Speaking: Should Stanford be re-opening in the fall?

By The Daily Opinions Staff on July 24, 2020

This week’s topic: Should Stanford be reopening in the Fall?

In late June, the University announced its plans for a return to campus in the fall. First-years and sophomores would be invited back to campus for the fall and summer quarters, while juniors and seniors would be allowed back for the winter and spring quarters.

Now, with Covid-19 cases seeing a resurgence across California and in the Bay Area, that original plan has come into question. In its Re-Approaching Stanford newsletter, the University announced on Wednesday, July 22 that it might reconsider its plan for a return to campus, with a final decision coming in “mid- to late-August.”

Other universities have reversed reopening plans or are reopening to a comparatively limited extent. The University of Southern California has reversed its reopening plans since a coronavirus surge in Los Angeles. And Harvard University is only inviting first-year students and “select upperclassmen” back to campus.

As Stanford awaits guidance from California Governor’s Office for higher education and conditions continue to worsen, the community faces an uncertain future. We want to know what you make of Stanford’s fall plans. Should Stanford be re-opening this fall? Why or why not?



