Stanford names four new members to its Board of Trustees

By Brian Lee an hour ago

The Board of Trustees has elected four new members: DeAngela Burns-Wallace, Lily Sarafan, Elizabeth “Bess” Weatherman and Maurice Werdegar. The new appointees will begin their six-year terms on Oct 1.

“We’re pleased to welcome these new trustees, whose range of perspectives, deep expertise in their respective fields and wealth of volunteer experience will bring singular voices to the board’s deliberations during a time of unique challenges and opportunities for Stanford,” the University’s Board of Trustees chair Jeffrey Raikes ’80 told Stanford News.

Every two-and-a-half years, four new trustees are elected through the alumni nominations process by the Stanford Alumni Association’s Alumni Committee on Trustee Nominations.

DeAngela Burns-Wallace is the secretary of administration and chief information technology officer for the state of Kansas. She served as assistant dean of admission in Stanford’s Office of Undergraduate Admission from 2004-2009, and has held previous alumni leadership roles at Stanford.

Lily Sarafan is co-founder and CEO of Home Care Assistance, a private-pay provider of in-home care for North American seniors. She serves on Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute Council, the Stanford Undergraduate Education Cabinet and other leadership roles at Stanford.

Elizabeth “Bess” Weatherman is a special limited partner at a global private equity investment firm called Warburg Pincus. She is also serving her second term on the Graduate School of Business Advisory Council and is the co-chair of Stanford Women on Boards Initiative.

Maurice Werdegar is the CEO of Western Technology Investment, a venture debt company. He served on Stanford’s DAPER (Department of Physical Education and Recreation) Investment fund.

