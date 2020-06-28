Summertime Essentials: A playlist

By Ian Park on June 28, 2020

We’re already three weeks into the heat of summer, and there’s nothing that says “I love summer” like a quintessential, annually-renewed summer playlist. Whether you’re listening at home, on a late-night drive or social distancing at the beach, here are 15 summertime essentials your playlist needs.

“Intro (First Day of Summer)” by Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty, with several summertime anthems such as “ISpy,” and “One Night,” has blessed us yet again with the perfect song and a salient, pertinent title to kick off your playlist.

“Surfin’” by Kid Cudi

Whether you’re out on a walk, in your chair or reclining on your bed, you’ll find yourself instinctively surfin’ to the irresistible and uplifting rhythm of the beat and Cudi’s infamous hums.

“Another Day in Paradise” by Quinn XCII

Quinn XCII’s entire discography exudes summertime vibes, but you can truly enjoy another day in paradise with this tropical gem. With frequent references to the rising and falling tide, Quinn’s song is a perfect metaphor for the ups and downs in life (and summer).

“Get it Right” by Diplo and MØ

Another veritable summertime anthem, two powerhouses in feel-good music Diplo and MØ came together to produce a must-listen, up-tempo dance hit.

“Feel It Coming” by Iann Dior

Iann Dior’s “Feel It Coming” is one of the most uplifting and catchy tracks off his second album Industry Plant, and it exudes refreshing positive vibes in contrast to his trademark dark and emo music.

“Come Down” by Anderson .Paak

A potent cocktail of Anderson .Paak’s silky voice, Free National’s dope instrumentals and peppy lyrics makes “Come Down” an intoxicating and unforgettable track to define your summer.

“Lost” by Frank Ocean

It’s easy to get lost in the infectious beat of Frank Ocean’s hit off of his debut album, Channel Orange. This song will take you to Miami, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Spain, Los Angeles and India all from the comforts of your living room.

“Pick up the Phone” by Lupe Fiasco

A true masterpiece by Lupe Fiasco, Sebastian Lundberg’s resounding chorus alongside the vibrant and flamboyant production makes for one unforgettable ear worm you’ll have stuck in your head for weeks.

“One Day” by Logic and Ryan Tedder

Logic’s catchy flow complemented by One Republic’s Ryan Tedder’s high notes will pump you up and prepare you for the day.

“Magic In The Hamptons” by Social House and Lil Yachty

“Magic In The Hamptons” brings magic to your eardrums whenever, wherever. The catchy hook and sunny lyrics by Michael “Mikey” Foster of Social House is a godsend for anyone looking for a go-to summer jam.

“TTM” by PnB Rock, Wiz Khalifa and NGHTMRE

The staccato, groovy beat of “Talk Too Much” accentuates the carpe-diem theme of this vibrant shoutout to PnB Rock and Wiz Khalifa’s exes.

“Touch The Sky” by Kanye West and Lupe Fiasco

The combined energy of Kanye West and Lupe Fiasco in Kanye’s 2005 classic off Late Registration will leave you feeling sky-high.

“Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

You’ll still be feeling it after listening to this Grammy Award-winning, worldwide hit from 2017. The perfect synergy between the commanding bass and light vocals contribute to the carefree vibes, which makes this psychedelic rock song a summer staple.

“Battle Scars” by Guy Sebastian and Lupe Fiasco

Sit back and reflect on the battle scars left over from your final quarter as you begin to enjoy your summer. Lupe’s poignant story-oriented lyricism is unmistakable in this moving tribute to a lost love.

“Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)” by Kid Cudi, MGMT and Ratatat

Last but definitely not least, “Pursuit of Happiness” is one song that should be on all day every day, regardless of the season. This timeless classic by Kid Cudi is both a musical and lyrical masterpiece that represents the depth and versatility of his entire discography.

