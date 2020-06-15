Weekend Roundup email newsletter: June 15 edition

|
|Weekend Roundup
|Welcome to summer break. Here are some highlights from The Daily’s coverage over the past week, as well as a look ahead.
|Activism against police brutality and anti-Black racism continues
|Students and other community members are continuing to protest both in person and online, nearly four weeks after the killing of George Floyd placed a spotlight on the ongoing struggle against anti-Black racism and police brutality. Last Sunday, hundreds marched from White Plaza to Palo Alto City Hall. The protesters called for change around the country and at Stanford, urging the University to divert funding from campus police and invest more in African and African American Studies (AAAS), including departmentalizing the AAAS program and increasing funding to The Martin Luther King, Jr., Research and Education Institute.
Student organizers also constructed a memorial on the Stanford Oval, pictured above, to Black lives lost to police brutality and racial violence. More than a hundred markers each bear the name and face of a person killed. Two rows are dedicated to Black trans women and gender non-conforming individuals, in recognition of the disproportionate toll violence takes on those communities.
And activists are gearing up for other long-term efforts as well. On Thursday, around 100 people attended a town hall put on by StandFor, a new coalition centered on building in-roads between activist organizations at Stanford.
|Board of Trustees decides against divestment
|Stanford will not divest from publicly traded oil and natural gas companies, the Board of Trustees decided last week.
The trustees based their decision on whether investment in these companies met the “abhorrent and ethically unjustifiable” standard adopted in 2018 by the Stanford Management Company, the firm that manages the endowment. The “assertion that oil and gas companies have engaged in human rights violations” wasn’t enough to support a “blanket industry-wide” decision, Board Chair Jeff Raikes ’80 said, although specific companies can be considered on a case-by-case basis.
While Stanford currently has no direct holdings in the 100 companies identified by Fossil Free Stanford, the University indirectly invests in the fossil fuel industry through financial instruments such as index funds. Investments in fossil fuels make up less than 1.5% of the merged pool.
The trustees’ decision not to divest is in line with the Faculty Senate’s 28-11 vote against divestment, but comes despite student and faculty activism spearheaded by the group Fossil Free Stanford. Last week, more than 600 students and 100 faculty signed petitions asking the Board of Trustees to divest from fossil fuels.
|School of Medicine faculty report unchecked sexual harassment
|Female faculty are reporting sexual misconduct within Stanford’s School of Medicine, blaming a culture of sexual harassment and sexism for what they say is an inadequate University response to allegations ranging from inappropriate touching to inaccurate, career-undermining rumors.
Their reports are in line with January 2019 survey results finding that 21% of female Stanford faculty had experienced “offensive, objectifying or discriminatory behavior” due to their gender. As a result, professors are considering leaving or have left the School of Medicine.
Separately, a student advisory board is working with the Office of the Provost to reform sexual violence policy and programming. The Daily also took a closer look at events and policies surrounding Title IX at Stanford, as well as at how Stanford’s sexual harassment statistics stack up with those at peer institutions.
|Here’s what else is happening:
Engineering faculty are petitioning to reverse the 100-unit cap on majors, which is set to be imposed by the approved Future of the Major proposal.
Stanford Law School (SLS) faculty have voted to require diversity and inclusion training for all instructors, in response to student outcry over racial injustice within both SLS and the country at large.
Lecturers look back on a historic quarter of remote instruction.
Researchers spoke with The Daily regarding the unprecedented collaborative effort that helped them develop an antibody test for COVID-19.
The student government executives released their end-of-year report, highlighting successes like increased voter registration and the COVID-19 relief fund.
No Stanford baseball players were selected in the the MLB draft for the first time in 49 years, though this year’s draft was shortened.
Redshirt junior Ben Hallock won the 2020 Peter J. Cutino Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate water polo player, for the second consecutive season.
|If you have time today, check out one of our editors’ picks:
|In The Grind, Jen Ehrlich reflects on how the changes demanded by COVID-19 can help people with chronic illnesses even after the pandemic. In Sports, Cybele Zhang investigates what COVID-19 outbreaks on the Alabama and Oklahoma State football teams could mean for the Pac-12’s season. In Arts & Life, Mark York and Nitish Vaidyanathan review the movies “20th Century Women,” “Seven Samurai” and “V for Vendetta.” In Satire, Tanya Watarastaporn reports on Ben & Jerry’s newest ice cream flavors: Fudge 12, White Macadamia Nut Privilege and more.
Off the page, The Daily Video Team revisits an interview with the director of The Martin Luther King, Jr., Research and Education Institute as many call on Stanford to increase the institute’s funding. Also see interviews with five of Stanford’s most interesting seniors.
The Daily would like to congratulate its seniors and all members of the class of 2020 on their graduation. You can read The Daily’s senior staffers’ farewell columns here: congratulations to Mikaela Brewer, Courtney Cooperman, Emily Elott, Angelina Hue, Jasmine Kerber and Jasmine Liu.
|CARTOONS OF THE WEEK
By Julia Gong
By Helena Zhang
By Joe Dworetzky
This is our last roundup of the 2019-20 academic year. Throughout the summer, we’ll continue to bring you Stanford coverage through our social media and our website, stanforddaily.com. We’ll resume regular email newsletters in fall quarter.
