Weekend Roundup email newsletter: June 15 edition

Students and other community members are continuing to protest both in person and online, nearly four weeks after the killing of George Floyd placed a spotlight on the ongoing struggle against anti-Black racism and police brutality. Last Sunday, hundreds marched from White Plaza to Palo Alto City Hall. The protesters called for change around the country and at Stanford, urging the University to divert funding from campus police and invest more in African and African American Studies (AAAS), including departmentalizing the AAAS program and increasing funding to The Martin Luther King, Jr., Research and Education Institute.



Student organizers also constructed a memorial on the Stanford Oval, pictured above, to Black lives lost to police brutality and racial violence. More than a hundred markers each bear the name and face of a person killed. Two rows are dedicated to Black trans women and gender non-conforming individuals, in recognition of the disproportionate toll violence takes on those communities.



And activists are gearing up for other long-term efforts as well. On Thursday, around 100 people attended a town hall put on by StandFor, a new coalition centered on building in-roads between activist organizations at Stanford.

Stanford will not divest from publicly traded oil and natural gas companies, the Board of Trustees decided last week.



The trustees based their decision on whether investment in these companies met the “abhorrent and ethically unjustifiable” standard adopted in 2018 by the Stanford Management Company, the firm that manages the endowment. The “assertion that oil and gas companies have engaged in human rights violations” wasn’t enough to support a “blanket industry-wide” decision, Board Chair Jeff Raikes ’80 said, although specific companies can be considered on a case-by-case basis.



While Stanford currently has no direct holdings in the 100 companies identified by Fossil Free Stanford, the University indirectly invests in the fossil fuel industry through financial instruments such as index funds. Investments in fossil fuels make up less than 1.5% of the merged pool.



The trustees’ decision not to divest is in line with the Faculty Senate’s 28-11 vote against divestment, but comes despite student and faculty activism spearheaded by the group Fossil Free Stanford. Last week, more than 600 students and 100 faculty signed petitions asking the Board of Trustees to divest from fossil fuels.

