Undergraduate Senate passes legislation on Senate terms, international students, Title IX

By Kate Selig on June 9, 2020

The Undergraduate Senate discussed five pieces of legislation, ranging from one calling on the University to implement a universal pass in classes to one calling for a comment period on Title IX policy changes, at its Tuesday meeting. The Senate also elected Emily Nichols ’23 as communications chair.

Nichols was elected communications chair over Daryn Rockett ’23. Nichols ran on a platform of transparency and accountability, drawing on her past experience in media. Nichols has previously served as the Black Student Union’s executive social media manager and as a Haas Center resource developer.

“Growing up in a low income household, communication and transparency have been key tools to successfully advocating and making a positive impact,” Nichols said.

The Senate unanimously passed a bill introduced by Senate Parliamentarian Mià Bahr that would allow senators to continue serving in the 2020-21 term even if they took a Leave of Absence. The Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) Constitution and Joint By-Laws require that students be enrolled to serve in the Undergraduate Senate.

“We don’t know if we’re going to have proper PPE,” Bahr said. “We don’t know if students will be okay — especially student senators — mentally, emotionally and physically enough to serve as senators and still be enrolled in a full course load.”

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of international Chinese students in light of the Trump administration’s plans to cancel the visas of Chinese graduate students affiliated with China’s military schools and in light of legislation like the SECURE CAMPUS Act that would restrict Chinese graduate student visas.

Senator Jonathan Lipman ’21 introduced a resolution calling on the University to hold a week-long public comment period on the proposed changes required to implement the Trump administration’s new Federal Title IX regulations, which must be implemented by Aug. 14. The resolution passed.

The Senate briefly discussed a resolution for various academic accommodations in light of recent events that would, among other requests, encourage the University to adopt a universal pass policy for students in all schools. The Senate plans to vote on the bill over Slack. The Senate also discussed a draft resolution affirming the importance of “the study and consideration” of race to achieve the University’s mission and calls for policies like the departmentalization of the African and African American Studies program.

June 10, 1:42 p.m.: This article has been corrected to reflect that the resolution affirming the importance of the study of race was discussed, but not voted on. A previous version of the article incorrectly stated that the resolution had passed.

