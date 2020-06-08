Police Blotter: Burglary, bike theft, indecent exposure

By Sophie Regan
This report covers a selection of incidents from June 1 to June 8 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Monday, June 1
- Between 4 p.m. May 31 and 1:10 a.m. June 1, there was a burglary at the Health Research & Policy Building.
- At 5:57 a.m., someone was cited for possessing burglary tools near the Graduate School of Business.
- Between 9 p.m. May 31 and 7:40 a.m. June 1, a bike was stolen from outside of Olmsted Housing Building 612.
- Between 5 p.m. March 12 and 5:30 a.m. June 1, there was a petty theft at the Center for Clinical Sciences Research.
Wednesday, June 3
- At 3:30 a.m., there was an attempted petty theft at Escondido Village Building 52.
Thursday, June 4
- Between 6:50 and 8:30 p.m., there was an incident of indecent exposure on Campus Drive near Palm Drive.
Friday, June 5
- Between 12 and 4 p.m., a bike was stolen from Palm Drive near Arboretum Road.
Monday, June 8
- At 1:42 a.m., someone was cited for driving without a license on Mayfield Ave near Campus Drive.
