Crime & Safety

Police Blotter: Burglary, bike theft, indecent exposure

This report covers a selection of incidents from June 1 to June 8 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. 

Monday, June 1

  • Between 4 p.m. May 31 and 1:10 a.m. June 1, there was a burglary at the Health Research & Policy Building. 
  • At 5:57 a.m., someone was cited for possessing burglary tools near the Graduate School of Business. 
  • Between 9 p.m. May 31 and 7:40 a.m. June 1, a bike was stolen from outside of Olmsted Housing Building 612. 
  • Between 5 p.m. March 12 and 5:30 a.m. June 1, there was a petty theft at the Center for Clinical Sciences Research. 

Wednesday, June 3

  • At 3:30 a.m., there was an attempted petty theft at Escondido Village Building 52.

Thursday, June 4

  • Between 6:50 and 8:30 p.m., there was an incident of indecent exposure on Campus Drive near Palm Drive. 

Friday, June 5

  • Between 12 and 4 p.m., a bike was stolen from Palm Drive near Arboretum Road. 

Monday, June 8

  • At 1:42 a.m., someone was cited for driving without a license on Mayfield Ave near Campus Drive. 

