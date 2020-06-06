Frankly Speaking: The Black Lives Matter movement

By The Daily Opinions Staff 44 minutes ago

Frankly Speaking is aimed at extending discourse and debate on important subjects beyond Daily columnists and op-ed submissions. We want to hear from members of the Stanford community about their perspectives on the vital realities we confront.

This week’s question: In this moment, what do you need to say?

Over the past several days, the country has seen historic, nationwide protests against anti-Black racism, police brutality and systemic oppression in the United States.

The Stanford community has been engaged with these protests and the Black Lives Matter movement in diverse and creative ways, from advocating academic accommodations for those affected by current events to virtually organizing fundraisers. Social media feeds are filled with efforts from students and student groups to raise funds, express solidarity and educate one another about the protests, the impetus for them and visions for an anti-racist future. On June 5, students and community members gathered in Main Quad to protest anti-Black racism. Across campus at the Medical School, Stanford Medicine affiliates kneeled in protest of anti-Black racism and police brutality. Community members have also taken part in protests in their local communities.

Several students have written editorials for The Daily expressing their experiences, reflections and calls to action during this historic moment. In this week’s question, we want to hear about how you have engaged with the Black Lives Matter movement, either now or in the past. We want to know what you have been learning or doing, and what this week has meant to you.

We want to hear your reflections. In this moment, what do you need to say?

Submit your reply of 250 words or fewer at tinyurl.com/franklyspeaking257. If you have any questions, please email opinions ‘at’ stanforddaily.com.

We look forward to hearing from you.

— Vol 257 Opinions Team

