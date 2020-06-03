Filoli House and Garden: The Peninsula’s secret spot

By Kamilah Arteaga 2 hours ago

Filoli House and Garden is well known through the Peninsula as the place to go see flowers. With every season, the gardens change, and many locals look forward to seeing their favorite blooms get planted.

The house is full of beautiful decor, and the gardens are to die for. The best time to go see the flowers is always the spring. Unfortunately, I missed that, so many of the flowers had faded to a golden brown. I decided to include the parts that had the most color and where the most life came out, whether that was the plants or the people in them. In times where death is all too prevalent, visiting Filoli House and Garden reminded me of the planet and life that continues living.

