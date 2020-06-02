Stanford sports community stands against anti-Black racism after death of George Floyd

By Inyoung Choi on June 2, 2020

On Monday, Stanford Athletics Director Bernard Muir published “An Open Letter to the Stanford Athletics Family” on the Stanford Athletics website as well as his personal Twitter account. This letter came seven days after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a white police officer’s knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. The death sparked protests across the nation over police brutality and systemic racism.

In his letter, Muir described the past week as one of “anger, pain, confusion and determination,” and asked that everyone “do [their] part to ensure that meaningful and lasting change happens.” Muir wrote:

“When I watched the violent arrest of George Floyd last week, my first thought was, that could be me. I was angry, scared and unsure. But I found my footing in talking with my daughters, engaging with our student-athletes and realizing that I didn’t have to have all the answers. I just had to be willing to listen and to lend my own voice to the cause…I am also more committed than ever to using my platform and privilege to amplify the voices of those who are not being heard.”

Like Muir, a number of members of the Stanford Athletics community have used their platform to speak up in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Former Stanford athletes, including Olympic gold medalist swimmer Simone Manuel ’18, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman ’10, Los Angeles Sparks power forward and ESPN commentator Chiney Ogwumike ’14 and decorated professional golfer Tiger Woods made the following statements:

The past still lives in the present. pic.twitter.com/Vem0REDk2V — Simone Manuel (@swimone) May 29, 2020

My profession nor my education change the fact that I’m a black man in America and to that end I will continue to fight for equality for the ppl that are treated unjust in the country. And if that offends you or makes you uncomfortable then maybe we are starting to make progress — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 31, 2020

my thoughts on why athletes continue to use their platform for social change pic.twitter.com/1nFSXBGc88 — Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) June 1, 2020

A number of current Stanford athletes, including basketball players Dijonai Carrington ’20, a star guard who will graduate transfer to Baylor next season and Maya Dodson ’21, a junior power forward, as well as football players Kendall Williamson ’21, a junior strong safety, Thomas Booker ’21, a junior defensive end, Curtis Robinson ’21, a fifth-year inside linebacker and Jonathan McGill ’22, a sophomore safety, have made their voices heard on social media:

I wrote a paper entirely on this song a few years back. To all my non black people, please listen to this whole song— and hear the words… notice your privilege & use it for good because unfortunately… We need your help. Your silence right now is an action. pic.twitter.com/TV0kN0eXdc — dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ (@DijonaiVictoria) May 28, 2020

Thank you for giving us the ability to share our honest feelings. It means a lot to know that our AD is listening, cares and is looking for effective ways to take action. 🌲 https://t.co/FI1lTuKF0b — Maya Dodson (@mydod_15) June 2, 2020

I pray God instills peace, love, and understanding in the hearts and minds of Americans during times like these🙏🏾 this isn’t a new issue, just a harsh truth #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd — Kendall Williamson (@kentw2018) May 28, 2020

Social media awareness of racial injustice MUST TRANSLATE into ACTUAL action.



VOTING, PROTESTING, POLICY ADVOCACY, AND DONATIONS are methods of incurring REAL change.



Just posting is NOT ENOUGH and it never has been. ✊🏾 — Thomas (@TheThomasBooker) May 31, 2020

A few of my teammates and I drafted a statement on behalf of our team. Words will never be enough, but these are our thoughts. https://t.co/NVJPzxaoP0 — Curtis Robinson (@_curtisrobinson) June 2, 2020

Liberal, conservative, black, white, blue, purple it doesn’t matter. What we witnessed was pure injustice. We need to pray for this country #RIPGeorgeFloyd 🕊 — Jonathan McGill (@OriginalMcGill3) May 28, 2020

Outside of individual athletes, a number of Stanford teams have posted messages of solidarity and support for change.

“[The statements] are intended to represent the collective sentiments and perspectives of that program through collaboration and discussion between student-athletes and coaches,” wrote Stanford Athletics spokesperson Brian Risso in an email to The Daily. “Once messages have been finalized by each team, department staff provides general support as it relates to editing, design and publishing.”

Out of the 36 varsity teams, the following are teams who have released statements as of early Tuesday afternoon:

Choose to Care. Choose to See. Choose to Act. pic.twitter.com/Mp0UfFReUf — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) June 2, 2020

We are 𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐭.



We are 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝.



We are 𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. https://t.co/MEuKBpXqtZ pic.twitter.com/jU5oKTqd17 — Stanford Women's Soccer (@StanfordWSoccer) June 1, 2020

It's time to stand up for meaningful change. pic.twitter.com/MeH5p8IWqe — Stanford Men's Golf (@StanfordMGolf) June 2, 2020

The time is now. pic.twitter.com/yiH3JGewko — Stanford Women's Golf (@StanfordWGolf) June 2, 2020

We hope you join us. pic.twitter.com/3tDZKe681K — Stanford Gymnastics (@StanfordWGym) June 2, 2020

A message of solidarity from our program. pic.twitter.com/GPfiGAflxp — Stanford Wrestling (@CardWrestling) June 1, 2020

A number of other teams including baseball, men’s soccer and women’s lacrosse participated in Blackout Tuesday via social media.

