Senate condemns police violence, continues elections

By Kate Selig on June 2, 2020

The Undergraduate Senate unanimously approved a resolution condemning police violence on and off campus at its Tuesday meeting. The Senate also elected its Faculty Senate representative, treasurer, appropriations chair, parliamentarian and appropriations committee members.

The resolution — citing recent events like the death of George Floyd and ongoing concerns such as increased police presence on campus — calls on the University to provide greater accommodations and support to its students. The resolution also calls on the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) to commit to racial sensitivity training and on the University to implement a “Stanford Police Commission” to “hold police accountable.”

2020-21 Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) President and former Senate Chair Munira Alimire ’22, who was present on the call, encouraged students to take action.

“Even if we don’t have class privilege, we can spare $10 or $20,” Alimire said. “See where you can donate or where you can volunteer your time.”

In two uncontested races, Lenny Defoe ’21 was elected appropriations chair, and Mià Bahr ’22 was reelected parliamentarian. Defoe will lead the appropriations committee, which is responsible for allocating funds from the Undergraduate Student General Fee, and Bahr will be responsible for ensuring that the Senate follows the Senate’s bylaws and rules of order.

DeFoe, Senate Chair Micheal Brown ’22, returning Senator Tim Vrakas ’21, returning Senator and former treasurer Kobe Hopkins ’22, Daryn Rockett ’23 and Michaela Phan ’23 will make up the appropriations committee. The elections for Faculty Senate representative and treasurer were contested.

Alexis Mack ’22 was elected Faculty Senate representative by a majority vote over returning Senator and former Faculty Senate representative Jonathan Lipman ’21.

Mack said she would bring various perspectives — “ones that are often not seen and heard,” she said — to the Faculty Senate if elected, such as her experiences as a Black woman and engineering and pre-law student. Lipman ran on his past record as Faculty Senate representative, the institutional knowledge he could bring to the table and community partnerships he had developed.

Senators nearly unanimously voted in favor of Mack. Vrakas was the only senator to vote in favor of Lipman.

“Alexis’ words were a lot more impactful for me and made me feel a different type of way,” said Alain Perez ’23, The Daily’s student ad sales manager.

Senators later voted unanimously to elect Vrakas, who previously served as appropriations chair, as treasurer over Gabby Crooks ’23, the only other candidate for the position. Vrakas will be responsible for the Senate’s budget and finances.

“Working with Tim, especially on Blackfest and Blackfest planning, gave me confidence that he will be able to advocate for all communities,” said Senate Chair Micheal Brown ’21.

The election for Senate communications chair was not held in the interest of time and will be completed at next week’s meeting.

