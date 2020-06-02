Palo Alto imposes 10-day curfew, but campus is unaffected

By Daniel Wu an hour ago

Palo Alto will impose a city-wide curfew order between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. for 10 days, beginning Tuesday night and ending on June 11. Stanford’s campus, as part of unincorporated Santa Clara County, is not subject to the curfew order, Stanford public safety spokesperson Bill Larson confirmed in a statement to The Daily.

According to Palo Alto’s press release, violation of the curfew will be considered a misdemeanor, with exemptions for emergency personnel, utility workers, persons experiencing homelessness and persons traveling to seek or provide medical care.

San Mateo County, which includes nearby cities Menlo Park and Redwood City, will also impose a county-wide curfew order between the same hours for two days, beginning Tuesday and ending Thursday.

The orders come after demonstrators gathered in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto and Menlo Park on Monday to protest police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.

City officials said the curfews are to protect against the risk of criminal activity.

“The imposed curfew is to strike a balance between ensuring peaceful and lawful protests, while safeguarding against the unlawful actions and organized criminal activity seen locally and throughout the Bay Area,” said Palo Alto city manager Ed Shikada in the city’s press release.

No instances of looting have been reported in Palo Alto, though Menlo Park police arrested two men with stolen clothing allegedly heading to Stanford Shopping Center on Sunday, according to the Palo Alto Daily Post.

“On-campus events” are currently prohibited on Stanford’s campus, wrote Senior Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students Mona Hicks in an email to students on Monday. The email asked students considering a campus demonstration to contact the Office of Student Engagement.

