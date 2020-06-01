Police Blotter: Domestic violence, theft

By Sophie Regan
This report covers a selection of incidents from May 23-30 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Wednesday, May 27
- Between 5 p.m. May 8 and 10:55 a.m. May 27, a bike was stolen from outside of Escondido Village Studio 3.
- Between 8:15 and 8:20 a.m., there was a petty theft at Ricker Dining.
Friday, May 29
- Between 11:59 a.m. May 27 and 3 p.m. May 29, a bike was stolen from outside of the Hulme Highrise.
Saturday, May 30
- At 5:39 a.m., someone was arrested near the Abrams Highrise for petty theft, receiving known stolen property and failure to obey police officers.
- At 9:57 a.m., there was an incident of domestic violence on Pearce Mitchell Place.
- At 7:27 p.m., someone was arrested on Quarry Road near Roth Way on an outstanding warrant.
Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu.