Crime & Safety

Police Blotter: Domestic violence, theft

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from May 23-30 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. 

Wednesday, May 27

  • Between 5 p.m. May 8 and 10:55 a.m. May 27, a bike was stolen from outside of Escondido Village Studio 3.
  • Between 8:15 and 8:20 a.m., there was a petty theft at Ricker Dining. 

Friday, May 29

  • Between 11:59 a.m. May 27 and 3 p.m. May 29, a bike was stolen from outside of the Hulme Highrise. 

Saturday, May 30

  • At 5:39 a.m., someone was arrested near the Abrams Highrise for petty theft, receiving known stolen property and failure to obey police officers. 
  • At 9:57 a.m., there was an incident of domestic violence on Pearce Mitchell Place. 
  • At 7:27 p.m., someone was arrested on Quarry Road near Roth Way on an outstanding warrant. 

Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu.

