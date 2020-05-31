This week in Stanford sports history: May 26-31

By Cybele Zhang 24 minutes ago

With NCAA and professional sports currently on hold due to COVID-19, the month of May looks quite different than it has in years past. As many reflect on the 2020 spring sports that could have been, here’s a look back on past coverage from May 26-31 in Stanford sports history.

This article is part of an ongoing series; the previous article highlights events on May 20-25.

May 26:

2006: Chauntae Bayne-Hackett ’08 broke the 100 and 200 meter school records on this day at the NCAA West Regional at the Clarence Robison Track at Brigham Young University.

“One of my goals is to hold all three school records [100, 200, 400 meters],” Bayne-Hackett said after capturing the 400 meter school record in 52.35 to win the Pac-10 title earlier in her career.

She did just that, and her mark is still felt on the Farm. All three of her Stanford records still stand.

Bayne-Hackett’s time in the 100 meter (11.15) beat Chryste Gaines ’92, a 1996 Olympic gold medalist in the 400 meter relay, by 0.01 seconds. Bayne-Hackett’s record time also became the seventh-best in Pac-10 history and broke the NCAA West Regional time of 11.21 set by Natasha Meyer of USC in 2003.

Later that day, Bayne-Hackett etched her name in the history books again, running a 22.78 in the 200 meters to shatter Gaines’ 1992 school record of 23.00.

Other notable events from this day:

2011 — Alex Syverson ’11 named to men’s rowing All-Pac-10 Team

2017 — Sailing finishes fifth at Sperry Women’s Championships

May 27:

2015: No. 4 women’s golf team clinched the program’s first national championship five years ago by defeating No. 3 Baylor 3-2. The close contest came down to the last match — in which Mariah Stackhouse ’16 rallied from a two-hole deficit through the 16th hole to force the game into a sudden death playoff, where she won the first hole.

Stackhouse now is an professional golfer on the U.S.-based LPGA Tour. In 2019, she recorded a season-best finish of T5 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer.

Hair styling is an art of expression. Hair care is a form of self love. Thanks @LPGA for taking a dive into my world with this feature. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/gy5HgVPOfs pic.twitter.com/QrfrB1tsdk — Mariah Stackhouse (@MoStacksBirdies) February 26, 2020

May 28:

2017: No. 8 Stanford claimed second in the varsity eight at the NCAA Championships and came in sixth as a team. With 105 points, it was the Cardinal’s fourth consecutive top-six team finish in the national championships.

Stanford’s varsity eight also posted its fourth consecutive top-six finish at the NCAA Championships, taking home the silver medal. Stanford challenged Washington for the lead with 500 meters to go, but the Huskies held off Stanford and finished in 6:36.939. The Cardinal came in under two seconds behind at 6:38.520.

Other notable articles from this day:

2015 — Softball in shambles after infighting, controversial resignation

2016 — A different track: Steve Solomon finds his way to Rio 2016

May 29:

2019: A year ago, men’s golf came out victorious on the nation’s highest stage. The Cardinal won their first NCAA title since 2007 and the ninth in program history.

“After eking out wins over third-seeded Wake Forest and second-seeded Vanderbilt in the quarter- and semifinals on Tuesday, the [No. 10] Cardinal dispatched No. 5 Texas 3-2 with none of its match wins reaching the final hole,” wrote Andrew Tan in The Daily’s original coverage.

Tree is standing tall again. pic.twitter.com/i4rtUu6II5 — Stanford Men's Golf (@StanfordMGolf) May 29, 2019

Other notable articles from this day:

2014 — John Whitlinger retires as men’s tennis head coach after 10 years at the helm

May 30:

2013: Stanford finished sixth at the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association Gill Coed National Championship, working its way up from 15th place on the first day of the regatta.

Three Stanford sailors claimed ICSA All-America honors; Oliver Toole ’14 was named an All-American skipper, and Carolyn Ortel ’14 and Haley Kirk ’15 were named All-American crew. This is the first All-America honor for the sophomore Kirk, while juniors Toole and Ortel garnered their second All-America honors.

Other notable articles from this day:

2012 — Women’s golf finishes 24th at NCAA Championships

2019 — Senior Spotlight: Sameer Kumar

May 31:

2009: Women’s rowing claimed its first-ever team and I Eight national championships. Prior to this, the team’s highest finish was ninth in 2003.

In 2009, Stanford claimed the team title with 88 points, three more than California and Yale, which each tallied 85 points. California claimed the silver in the team competition by virtue of a higher finish in the I Eight Grand Final.

The I Eight clocked a victorious time of 6:11.95, edging the times of second-place Virginia (6:12.32) and third-place California (6:14.76).

Other notable articles from this day:

2012 — Women’s golf coach Caroline O’Connor resigns

2012 — Baseball’s Mark Appel ’13 and Stephen Piscotty ’13 named to All-Pac-12 team

Contact Cybele Zhang at cybelez ‘at’ stanford.edu.