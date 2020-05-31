Q&A: Astronauts reveal they ‘really just needed to get off this planet’

Satire by Richard Coca 3 hours ago

The Occasionally sat down with veteran astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who as of yesterday were flying a brand-new spacecraft to the world’s orbiting laboratory. The interview has been shortened and summarized for the reader’s convenience.

The Stanford Occasionally [TSO]: For the first time since NASA retired its space shuttles in 2011, NASA has bought seats on the Crew Dragon, making both of you a part of history. How does it feel?

Bob Behnken [BB]: To be honest, it’s a new chapter of history, so I should feel excited, but with everything going on, it feels like there are larger challenges for humanity right now.

Doug Hurley [DH]: Yeah, Earth is kind of a mess right now. Between a global pandemic, protests against police brutality and the effects of climate change getting worse as a result of government inaction, I kind of just want to get away from it all.

TSO: But what about the people that can’t just leave?

BB: Yeah, tickets to these commercial spaceflights aren’t exactly going to be accessible to everyone.

DH: People in power on Earth really need to get their act together and start listening and empowering the most marginalized voices, but until then, space, I guess.

BB: Oh, and “Space Force” is on Netflix.

DH: Do you think it’ll be any good?

TSO: Honestly, who knows, but thanks for making the time to Zoom with us.

BB: Yeah, of course.

DH: I like your space Zoom background by the way.

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.

