Video: Experimenting with Hilton DoubleTree’s chocolate chip cookie recipe

By The Stanford Daily Arts & Life Staff 3 hours ago

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, with business closures and social distancing orders, “home baking is on the rise.” Like many others around the world, we at Arts & Life are dabbling in the culinary arts. One of our staffers followed a recipe for Hilton DoubleTree’s chocolate chip cookie. The creator halved the original recipe’s measurements, and used approximations. They also made their own brown sugar using 1/2 cup of white sugar and one tablespoon of molasses. The baking instructions follow those on the Hilton’s website.

Below is the halved recipe (which makes about 20 small cookies or 15 larger cookies):

1/4 pound butter, softened (1 stick)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Squirt of freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 heaping cup of flour

1/4 cup rolled oats

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

Add these more or less to taste:

Dash of cinnamon

1 1/2 cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips

3/4 cups chopped walnuts

