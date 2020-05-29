Support independent, student-run journalism.  Your support helps give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to conduct meaningful reporting on important issues at Stanford. All contributions are tax-deductible.
Arts & Life

Video: Experimenting with Hilton DoubleTree’s chocolate chip cookie recipe

Arts & Life staff makes the Hilton DoubleTree’s chocolate chip cookies.

By

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, with business closures and social distancing orders, “home baking is on the rise.” Like many others around the world, we at Arts & Life are dabbling in the culinary arts. One of our staffers followed a recipe for Hilton DoubleTree’s chocolate chip cookie. The creator halved the original recipe’s measurements, and used approximations. They also made their own brown sugar using 1/2 cup of white sugar and one tablespoon of molasses. The baking instructions follow those on the Hilton’s website.

Below is the halved recipe (which makes about 20 small cookies or 15 larger cookies): 

1/4 pound butter, softened (1 stick)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Squirt of freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 heaping cup of flour

1/4 cup rolled oats

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

Add these more or less to taste:

Dash of cinnamon

1 1/2 cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips

3/4 cups chopped walnuts 

Contact Arts & Life at arts ‘at’ stanford.edu.

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.


Get Our EmailsDigest