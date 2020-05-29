Support independent, student-run journalism.  Your support helps give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to conduct meaningful reporting on important issues at Stanford. All contributions are tax-deductible.
Arts & Life

Poetry: Ode on an REI Backpack

By

Editor’s note: The Reads beat is publishing short fiction, poetry and other creative writing pieces. Send submissions to scotts7 ‘at’ stanford.edu.

Big enough to hold all of the things
Day-to-day, month-to-month
Sunscreen, dead of winter, 
but what if I burn?
Lip balm, in every case, 
what if I’m not kissable?
Tweezers for emergencies, stray hairs, stray splinters
Water, always.
A book
Two books
Three books
Unopened in months, unread
Eight pounds of ink and paper on my disabled back, 
but what if I get bored? 
My journal
Worn, trusty, hardy
Weeks of missing entries, but what if something notable happens?
Laptop charger
Phone charger
Portable battery
Second portable battery
Portable battery charger
Oil blotting papers
Three pilot G-2 pens
Sunglasses

Contact Rachel D’Agui at rdagui ‘at’ stanford.edu.

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.


Get Our EmailsDigest