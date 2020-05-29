Poetry: Ode on an REI Backpack

By Rachel D'Agui 3 hours ago

Editor’s note: The Reads beat is publishing short fiction, poetry and other creative writing pieces. Send submissions to scotts7 ‘at’ stanford.edu.

Big enough to hold all of the things Day-to-day, month-to-month Sunscreen, dead of winter, but what if I burn? Lip balm, in every case, what if I’m not kissable? Tweezers for emergencies, stray hairs, stray splinters Water, always. A book Two books Three books Unopened in months, unread Eight pounds of ink and paper on my disabled back, but what if I get bored? My journal Worn, trusty, hardy Weeks of missing entries, but what if something notable happens? Laptop charger Phone charger Portable battery Second portable battery Portable battery charger Oil blotting papers Three pilot G-2 pens Sunglasses

