Support independent, student-run journalism.  Your support helps give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to conduct meaningful reporting on important issues at Stanford. All contributions are tax-deductible.
Satire

Leaked emails from administration show Stanford does not exist

Satire by

In recent weeks, leaked emails have become the focus of our news team, leading The Occasionally to solicit any potential tips from our readers. We were not disappointed when [email protected] sent us this tip: Stanford does not exist.

The email read, “Psst, I feel like you guys should know that Stanford isn’t real. None of it is. It’s all a front for a real estate empire, and they just want to buy every piece of land in Silicon Valley.”

While this development immediately brought shock and confusion to the faces of The Occasionally’s leadership, our peers at The Daily did not feel the same.

“Um, I’m pretty sure this is just a bad iteration of the ‘Stanford doesn’t exist’ Reddit page,” said Vol. 257 Editor-in-Chief Holden Foreman ’21. “I wouldn’t publish this as news. Send it over to satire.”

The Occasionally reached out for comment from University officials but has yet to receive a response.

Upon further investigation, we have concluded that Stanford indeed does not exist and that Lagunita Court is really just the Mamma Mia set.

The Occasionally has also reached out to current students in an attempt to see that the school does indeed exist. However, many students reported that they’re currently at home, suggesting to The Occasionally that the leaked emails may indeed hold some truth.

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.

Contact Richard Coca at richcoca ‘at’ stanford.edu.

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.


Get Our EmailsDigest

Richard Coca '22 is Managing Editor of Satire for Volume 257. A dark horse and a workhorse, Richard strives towards bettering himself and having fun on the way. He understands that life is too precious to take seriously all the time. He currently plans to major in human biology and maybe minor in Twitter. Contact him at richcoca 'at' stanford.edu.