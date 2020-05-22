15 of 18 candidates win election to Graduate Student Council

By Camryn Pak on May 22, 2020

Results announced Executives Undergraduate Senate Graduate Student Council Class presidents Annual grants

Voters elected 15 out of 18 candidates to the Graduate Student Council (GSC) this year. Four out of five incumbents who ran retained their seats.

Fourth-year mechanical engineering Ph.D. candidate Yiqing Ding, who has served as GSC co-chair for the past two years, will return as a representative for the Engineering District. Fourth-year environmental engineering Ph.D. candidate Latifah Hani Hamzah will also represent that district.

After serving as a councilor for the past three years, fourth-year theater and performance studies Ph.D. candidate Kari Barclay will also return to the GSC to represent the Humanities District. Second-year computer science master’s student Adam Keppler, who is currently the GSC Social Chair and an at-large representative, will return to represent the Graduate School of Business. Fifth-year education Ph.D. candidate David Song also won reelection to represent the Graduate School of Education.

New councilors include first-year law student Anuraj K.C. Shah, second-year biology Ph. D. student Helen Yue Zhang, third-year communication Ph.D. student Sanna Ali, cancer biology Ph.D. student Brooks Benard and geological sciences Ph.D. student Sandra Schachat, who secured seats in the Law, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Medicine Districts and Earth Sciences districts, respectively.

This year’s at-large representatives include fourth-year civil and environmental engineering Ph.D. candidate Hesam Hamledari, law student Jonathan Deemer, Sean Howard ’20 M.S. ’21, Will Avery Paisley ’20 M.A. ’21 and Grace Achepohl ’20.

“I am beyond excited to have been elected to GSC,” said Achepohl, currently ASSU executive co-director of affordability. “With the economy crumbling and budget cuts across the board, discussions surrounding affordability are more important than ever.”

Third-year physics Ph.D. candidate Shangnan Zhou, chemical engineering Ph.D. candidate Yogi Huang and Weixuan Gao were not elected.

Contact Camryn Pak at cpak23 ‘at’ stanford.edu.