Op-Ed: I took fewer units this quarter because I thought S/NC stood for Stupid/No Chill

Satire by Bailey Nicolson on May 19, 2020

I know that a lot of us have been thinking about whether or not the change in grading policies means that it is a good idea to take more units. Most of the debate seems to be coming from the idea that maximizing the ability to not do very well in classes while still getting the same grade as if you did do well is a good idea. Regardless of what you chose to do this quarter, you are certainly reaping the benefits or suffering the consequences of your choice at this point. I, however, took fewer units because I thought S/NC stood for Stupid/No Chill.

I know my mom would have asked what ‘S’ stood for on my transcript, and having to tell her that my teachers thought I was stupid would be devastating. Even worse, if I told her they thought I had no chill, I would run the risk of being disowned. Merely thinking about graduate schools or future employers looking at my transcript and seeing those dreadful letters made me terrified. This is why I took 12 units, the minimum amount to stay enrolled. I really should have done my research to figure out what S/NC actually stands for. That being said, I hope nobody else had to live in the fear of a professor saying they have no chill.

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.

