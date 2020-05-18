By Sophie Regan
Police Blotter: Stalking, vehicle theft, burglary
This report covers a selection of incidents from May 7–17 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Thursday, May 7
- Between 7:15 and 7:45 p.m., there was an incident of stalking at the Graduate Community Center.
Friday, May 8
- At 1:05 a.m., someone was arrested on an outside warrant on Galvez Street near Arboretum Road.
- Around 9:30 p.m., a vehicle parked near the Facility Ops Offices was stolen.
Sunday, May 10
- Between 7 p.m. May 9 and 8:50 a.m. May 10, a vehicle parked outside of Muwekma-Tah-Ruk was burglarized.
Tuesday, May 12
- Between 6 p.m. May 8 and 10:45 a.m. May 12, a vehicle parked near Escondido Village Studio 5 was burglarized.
- At 5:28 p.m., someone was arrested outside of Mirrielees for vehicle theft, possessing burglary tools, possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and receiving known stolen property.
- Between 5 p.m. May 11 and 2 p.m. May 12, there was a petty theft at the Escondido Village Kennedy Commons.
Sunday, May 17
- At 1:02 a.m., someone was cited for violating leash laws on Churchill Mall near Masters Mall.
