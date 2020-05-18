Support independent, student-run journalism.  Your support helps give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to conduct meaningful reporting on important issues at Stanford. All contributions are tax-deductible.
Police Blotter: Stalking, vehicle theft, burglary

This report covers a selection of incidents from May 717 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. 

Thursday, May 7

  • Between 7:15 and 7:45 p.m., there was an incident of stalking at the Graduate Community Center. 

Friday, May 8

  • At 1:05 a.m., someone was arrested on an outside warrant on Galvez Street near Arboretum Road. 
  • Around 9:30 p.m., a vehicle parked near the Facility Ops Offices was stolen. 

 Sunday, May 10

  • Between 7 p.m. May 9 and 8:50 a.m. May 10, a vehicle parked outside of Muwekma-Tah-Ruk was burglarized. 

Tuesday, May 12

  • Between 6 p.m. May 8 and 10:45 a.m. May 12, a vehicle parked near Escondido Village Studio 5 was burglarized. 
  • At 5:28 p.m., someone was arrested outside of Mirrielees for vehicle theft, possessing burglary tools, possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and receiving known stolen property. 
  • Between 5 p.m. May 11 and 2 p.m. May 12, there was a petty theft at the Escondido Village Kennedy Commons. 

Sunday, May 17

  • At 1:02 a.m., someone was cited for violating leash laws on Churchill Mall near Masters Mall. 

Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu.

