Weekend Roundup email newsletter: May 17 edition

Stanford administrators announced on Tuesday that the University is unlikely to bring all undergraduates back to campus this fall or to delay the start of the 2020-21 school year to winter quarter.



Such “extreme” options are “the least likely of the many scenarios we are considering,” they wrote in an email to students and families. A fully remote fall quarter is possible, and hybrid options — such as allowing only two class years on campus each quarter and continuing instruction through summer — remain under consideration.



A final decision on the state of the 2020-21 school year is expected in mid-June. But administrators are already laying out a bleak portrait of a socially distanced fall, even if some or all students are allowed to return.



In addition to needing to wear face masks, students wouldn’t be allowed to share dorm rooms, and large lecture classes would “probably” not be able to be held in person, the co-chairs of the Fall Planning Task Force told students at Tuesday’s Undergraduate Senate meeting.



“None of it is desirable,” said Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Stephanie Kalfayan, a co-chair of the committee. “There’s nothing about next year that’s going to make anybody happy, quite frankly.”

After a week of virtual campaigning, students can cast their votes for next year’s Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) representatives on Monday and Tuesday. On the ballot are 31 candidates for Undergraduate Senate, 16 candidates for Graduate Student Council and just one slate for ASSU executive. Senators Martin Altenburg ’21 and Jennalei Louie ’21 dropped out of the executive race on Monday, leaving Senate Chair Munira Alimire ’22 and ASSU Executive Cabinet Co-Director of Mental Health and Wellness Vianna Vo ’21 virtually certain to clinch the top spot in Stanford’s student government.



In class-level races, the only contested campaign is for sophomore class president, where five slates are vying for the position. One of them, ’23andTree, violated ASSU campaign finance regulations by offering students a chance at winning a $100 grant if the slate was elected, according to Elections Commissioner Christian Giadolor ’21. The commission is also investigating ’23andTree for a second potential violation related to an Instagram post on the Frosh Council account.

