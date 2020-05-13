Altenburg, Louie withdraw, clearing path for Alimire, Vo to ASSU Exec

By Ravi Smith on May 13, 2020

The slate consisting of Martin Altenburg ’21 and Jennalei Louie ’21 has withdrawn from the race for Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) Executive, leaving it all but certain that Munira Alimire ’22 and Vianna Vo ’21, the only other slate, will clinch the top spot in Stanford’s student government.

Altenburg and Louie, both members of the Undergraduate Senate, officially withdrew from the race on Monday, ASSU Elections Commissioner Christian Giadolor ’21 told The Daily.

This year’s ASSU elections, postponed by more than a month due to COVID-19, are currently in their campaign period, which began on May 11 and ends on May 17, before students vote on May 18 and 19.

Altenburg and Louie did not respond to multiple requests for comment by The Daily before the publication deadline. In the run-up to the election, Altenburg and Louie released a detailed platform focused on “inclusivity, accessibility and transparency.” The platform was made available on their campaign website, which remains online as of Thursday night.

With Louie and Altenburg no longer in the race, Alimire and Vo are all but certain to be the next ASSU Executives. Alimire is the current chair of the Undergraduate Senate, and Vo is co-director of mental health and wellness in the ASSU Executive Cabinet.

“We are sad to see Martin and Jennalei leave the race,” Vo and Almire wrote in a statement to The Daily. “They are powerful advocates, who we admire greatly. We are looking forward to working with them to make Stanford better for everyone. We are excited to advocate alongside so many wonderful people as the incoming ASSU Executives.”

According to the ASSU archives, no ASSU Executive slate has been unopposed at the ballot box since 1999, when the ASSU Constitution was changed to its current format.

Contact Ravi Smith at ravi22 ‘at’ stanford.edu.