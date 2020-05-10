Weekend Roundup email newsletter: May 10 edition

On Thursday, the Faculty Senate passed the “Future of the Major” proposal, which will require all majors to consist of between 60 and 100 units and include a capstone component, and the proposal for a “First-Year Experience,” which will instate a two-course core requirement in civic, liberal and global education. Both proposals will take effect starting with the class of 2025.



The changes to majors are intended to “address goals of accessibility,” according to Graduate School of Education professor Adam Banks. Though they raised concerns among engineering faculty worried that unit limits would affect students’ workplace readiness, other faculty welcomed the changes, saying the proposal will make studying abroad easier.



Under the First-Year Experience program, aimed at creating a shared freshman curriculum and allowing students to explore the liberal arts, students will be required to choose one course from a set list over two separate quarters. The proposal drew mixed reactions from faculty; some expressed disappointment that the program was two quarters, instead of three as previously proposed.



The proposal passed as students, including the Student Alliance for Justice in Education (SAJE), were calling for more student input into the planned changes. In a survey of 200 students, the group found that over three-quarters of respondents felt like they did not have an opportunity to have input on the proposals.