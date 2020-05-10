Students complain of increasingly haunting Duolingo owl

Satire by Richard Coca an hour ago

With many students stuck indoors due to shelter-in-place orders, some Stanford students have taken up learning a new language. While some students decided to enroll in a language course, many have flocked to Duolingo, the popular language-learning app.

“Learning a language over Zoom just wasn’t working for me,” said Rose Tastone ’20. “So, after dropping French after Week 3, I decided I’d try learning by myself. But, then the Duolingo owl got really aggressive and kept telling me to learn quicker.”

Tastone’s experience is one of many similar accounts of an increasingly badgering owl. Some students recalled seeing the owl in nightmares while others have reported seeing the owl in real life.

“I’m telling you right now,” said Lance DeFrance ’21. “That owl is real and it’s vicious and it knows how to get deep inside your brain. It kept telling me that I was lucky the app wasn’t Satisfactory/No Credit, or else I wouldn’t be passing. It’s really doing a number of my self-esteem.”

Students who have attempted to delete the app have reported little to no success in ending these nightmares.

“That owl is everywhere,” said Angie Merkel ’22. “I’ll be running around Lake Lag and see it right behind me. It’s definitely not social distancing, and it’s definitely not helping me learn German.”

After the owl’s successful haunting of these students, the Stanford Language Center announced a pilot of a similar app, but with a caterpillar mascot that would “also haunt you if you didn’t include the accents in your Portuguese writing assignments.”

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.

Contact Richard Coca at richcoca ‘at’ stanford.edu.