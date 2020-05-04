Police Blotter: Vehicle burglaries, stalking, battery

By Sophie Regan
This report covers a selection of incidents from April 27 to May 3 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Monday, April 27
- Between 5 p.m. April 15 and 2 p.m. April 27, a vehicle parked outside of Escondido Village 2 Building 55 was burglarized.
- Between 10 p.m. April 25 and 6:30 p.m. April 27, a vehicle parked outside of Escondido Village 1 Building 38 was burglarized.
Tuesday, April 28
- Between 3 p.m. March 16 and 8 a.m. April 28, there was a burglary on Arboretum Road.
Thursday, April 30
- At 5:13 p.m., someone was cited for loitering on private property on Bowdoin Lane near Arguello Way.
Saturday, May 2
- Between Feb. 29 at 8 p.m. and May 2 at 8 p.m., someone was stalked, and there was an incident of battery near Escondido Village Miller House.
Sunday, May 3
- Between Feb. 1 and May 3, there was a petty theft at the Center for Clinical Sciences Research.
Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu.