Support independent, student-run journalism.  Your support helps give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to conduct meaningful reporting on important issues at Stanford. All contributions are tax-deductible.
Crime & Safety

Police Blotter: Vehicle burglaries, stalking, battery

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from April 27 to May 3 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. 

Monday, April 27

  • Between 5 p.m. April 15 and 2 p.m. April 27, a vehicle parked outside of Escondido Village 2 Building 55 was burglarized. 
  • Between 10 p.m. April 25 and 6:30 p.m. April 27, a vehicle parked outside of Escondido Village 1 Building 38 was burglarized.

Tuesday, April 28

  • Between 3 p.m. March 16 and 8 a.m. April 28, there was a burglary on Arboretum Road. 

Thursday, April 30

  • At 5:13 p.m., someone was cited for loitering on private property on Bowdoin Lane near Arguello Way. 

Saturday, May 2

  • Between Feb. 29 at 8 p.m. and May 2 at 8 p.m., someone was stalked, and there was an incident of battery near Escondido Village Miller House. 

Sunday, May 3

  • Between Feb. 1 and May 3, there was a petty theft at the Center for Clinical Sciences Research.  

Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu.