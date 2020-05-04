Frankly Speaking: What should Stanford do about the fall?

By The Daily Opinions Staff 4 hours ago

Frankly Speaking is aimed at extending discourse and debate on important subjects beyond Daily staffers. We want to hear from members of the Stanford community about their takes on the controversial topics and vital realities we confront.

This week’s topic: What should Stanford do about fall quarter?

In the past week, there has been much discussion about what Stanford’s plan is for fall quarter. Harvard announced that it will definitely be open in the fall — either in an online or in-person capacity. Provost Persis Drell has said “absolutely nothing is off the table,” when it comes to Stanford’s decision about the fall and beyond. Certain potential options include a fully online fall, an otherwise modified fall quarter or a delay to the academic year.

In a recent email, Stanford stated that it will make a decision about the fall in June. What do you think? As an undergraduate, graduate or faculty member, what are your concerns about certain options being discussed including a delayed start to the academic year or a fully online fall? What do you hope Stanford considers when making this decision?

Here’s the link again: tinyurl.com/franklyspeaking257. If you have any questions, please email opinions ‘at’ stanforddaily.com.

We look forward to hearing from you.

— The Opinions Team, Volume 257