Quaran-tunes Set 1

By Sarayu Pai on May 3, 2020

If you are reading this right now, you are in the right place!

During these “unprecedented times” (a phrase everyone seems to love using as it quite literally starts every email we receive), I’ve been spending a little bit more time on the interwebs. Through the help of Instagram, TikTok, Spotify and YouTube, I’ve added new songs to my playlists. Here are my reviews of some of them:

1.“Bali” by Rich Brian with Guapdad 4000

This song was released recently by Indonesian artist Rich Brian. Although there definitely will not be much traveling to exotic beaches right now, we can imagine what could have been through this song with its tropical, reggae vibes and strong bass.

2. “Prices” by Lil Uzi Vert

Okay, so this song is off Uzi’s latest and highly-anticipated album “Eternal Atake,” and I would say it is my favorite song on the album. The background vocals are haunting and very reminiscent of the alien theme depicted on the album cover. As an added note, I don’t think “P2” — the second edition of Uzi’s most famous song “XO Tour Llif3” — really can compare to “XO Tour Llif3” which had better vocals (not as screechy).

3. “Me & U” by Cassie

I had never heard of Cassie until quarantine, to be honest, but this song really slaps. It has these little orchestra and dirty brass snippets sprinkled throughout, making it a light dance bop.

4. “dork” by Sueco the Child

This is 100% not a song to be playing around children or parents because of its extremely inappropriate lyrics that occur right off the bat. However, Sueco the Child’s whispery rasp consisting solely of vocal fry (think the Kardashians) is effortlessly soothing over the simple deep bass.

5. “All Of The Lights” by Kanye West

It would probably be a good idea to include an “et al.” after Kanye West for this song. In light of celebrities releasing singing videos, we should bring back this Yeezy classic that boasts of features including Rihanna, Kid Cudi and Elton John.

Over the next months, I will periodically review and share more mini playlists of cool songs. Stay tuned for more quaran-tunes!

